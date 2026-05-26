Ogun Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Man for Falsely Claiming Bandits Invaded Village

A 25-year-old fashion designer was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for posting a viral video falsely claiming that bandits invaded a village in Ado-Odo/Ota. The suspect claimed he made the clips to go viral and gain more followers on TikTok.

A 25-year-old fashion designer was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for posting a viral video falsely claiming that bandits invaded a village in Ado-Odo/Ota.

The suspect, Kowiu Oloyede, said he made the clips because he wanted to go viral like popular Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat aka Peller. In an interview with the DAILY POST, Oloyede revealed that his intent was to go viral and gain more followers on TikTok. He stated that he felt people had gained popularity using gunshots sound on the platform and decided to create a similar video.

Oloyede confessed to creating the video and claimed he did it at the back of his shop with the help of his younger ones. He said he had 60 followers before the video but gained over 1,000 followers afterwards. Oloyede said he also created a second video to gain more likes and followers. The police arrested Oloyede on Saturday and said the arrest served as a warning to residents and content creators whose actions threaten the peace of the state.

The command assured the public that they have no victims in custody and all kidnappers have been neutralized with the ransom recovered. The police also thanked the Inspector General of Police for his technical and overall support in helping the command achieve its mandate of protecting lives and property





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Ogun State Police Arrest Social Media False Claims Viral Video

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