Ogun State Clarifies Viral Video of Corps Members Sleeping at Sagamu NYSC Camp

The Ogun State Government says a viral video of prospective corps members sleeping in a hall at the Sagamu NYSC camp showed a temporary arrangement during late-night registration. More than 4,300 candidates reported for the current batch, up from slightly over 2,000 in previous batches.

The Ogun State Government has clarified the circumstances surrounding a viral video showing prospective corps members sleeping in a multi-purpose hall at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Sagamu.

The government explained that the use of the hall was a temporary measure to provide accommodation for prospective corps members whose screening and registration processes extended late into the night. It stressed that responsibility for registration, verification of credentials and allocation of hostel accommodation rested solely with the NYSC, not the state government.

Also read NYSC deployment surge caused Sagamu camp overcrowding — Ogun

Government Provides Mattresses for Prospective Corps Members

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, said mattresses were provided for the affected prospective corps members in the multi-purpose hall. He explained that prospective corps members must first undergo credential verification and screening by NYSC officials before being allocated hostels. According to him, those whose registration extended into the night were temporarily accommodated in the hall, with mattresses provided for them to rest while the exercise continued.

Akinmade attributed the situation to a sharp increase in the number of prospective corps members deployed to the state for the current batch. He disclosed that more than 4,300 candidates reported to the camp for the current batch, compared with slightly more than 2,000 recorded in previous batches, increasing pressure on available camp facilities. He emphasised that while NYSC has responsibility for managing the registration process and camp accommodation, the Ogun State Government consistently supports the agency.

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State Official Details Welfare Support Measures

According to him, the state provides an enabling environment and interventions to improve the welfare of corps members. As part of this support, the state government provided 500 mattresses during the current exercise, while the Akarigbo of Remo donated 100 mattresses and later supplemented the donation with another 200.

Akinmade also recalled that Governor Abiodun recently approved a N50,000 transport grant for each of the 3,050 corps members deployed to Ogun State in the previous 2026 Batch C, Stream I. He noted that Ogun State had been adjudged the best in the country in NYSC administration, describing the achievement as a testament to the state government commitment to corps members welfare. He urged the public to understand the distinction between the operational responsibilities of NYSC and the supportive role of the state government.

He, however, assured that the Abiodun administration would continue to provide assistance towards making Ogun a conducive place for corps members to serve.