Ogun explains corps members sleeping in Sagamu camp, cites rise to 4,300

The Ogun State Government says a viral video of prospective corps members sleeping in a hall at the Sagamu NYSC camp was a temporary arrangement caused by late registration and a sharp rise in participants. It says registration and hostel allocation remain NYSC duties, while the state provided mattresses and other support.

The Ogun State Government has clarified the circumstances behind a viral video showing prospective corps members sleeping in a multipurpose hall at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Sagamu.

It blamed the development on an unexpected increase in the number of participants and delays in registration. The government said the use of the hall was a temporary measure to accommodate prospective corps members whose screening and registration processes extended late into the night. Mattresses were provided for them to rest while the exercise continued. A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Hon.

Also read NYSC deployment surge caused Sagamu camp overcrowding — Ogun

Government Clarifies Camp Accommodation Issue

Kayode Akinmade, explained the situation. He said registration, screening, credential verification and hostel allocation of corps members are exclusively handled by NYSC officials and are not responsibilities of the state government. Akinmade said prospective corps members must first undergo credential verification and screening by NYSC officials before being allocated hostels. Those whose registration extended into the night were temporarily accommodated in the multipurpose hall, with mattresses provided for them to rest while the exercise continued.

He attributed the situation to the sharp increase in the number of prospective corps members deployed to the state. He disclosed that more than 4,300 candidates reported to the camp for the current batch, compared with slightly over 2,000 recorded in previous batches. The governor's aide maintained that although NYSC was responsible for the day-to-day administration of the orientation camp and camp accommodation, the Ogun State Government had consistently supported the scheme.

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The support aims to provide an enabling environment and improve the welfare of corps members. As part of this support, Akinmade said the state government provided 500 mattresses during the current exercise. The Akarigbo of Remo donated 100 mattresses and later supplemented the donation with another 200.

Ogun State Supports Corps Members Welfare

He also disclosed that Governor Abiodun had recently approved a transport grant of N50,000 each for the 3,050 corps members deployed to Ogun State under the 2026 Batch C, Stream I. The grant is to assist with their transportation expenses. Akinmade further stated that Ogun State had been recognised as the best in the country in NYSC administration. He described the achievement as a testament to the state government's commitment to corps members' welfare and efficient management of the scheme.

The government called on the public to understand the distinction between the NYSC's operational responsibilities and the state government's supportive role. It assured that the Abiodun administration would sustain its interventions to ensure a conducive environment for corps members serving in Ogun State.