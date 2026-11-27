Timothy Odedina states the Ogun State Government nullified Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho's installation. This follows a viral handshake controversy with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo at a socialite's event.

Timothy Odedina, Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media, has issued a formal clarification regarding the traditional status of Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho in Odeda Local Government Area. Odedina stated that the government does not recognize Tejuosho as the Olu of Orile Kemta because his installation was nullified by the state administration. This declaration comes in the wake of a viral video showing Tejuosho declining a handshake from Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo at the 10th wedding anniversary celebration of socialite Mummy Glee and her husband, Mr Still.

Nullified Installation Status of King Tejuosho

Timothy Odedina explained that Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho was among the coronet Obas installed during the previous administration, a process that was subsequently nullified by the Ogun State Government. Odedina, who described himself as someone familiar with the traditional institution and affairs of Odeda Local Government, emphasized that the current administration has taken steps to address the matter. He confirmed that another individual has since been crowned as the traditional ruler of the Kemta community, replacing Tejuosho.

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The aide urged journalists and the general public to cease referring to Tejuosho as the king of Orile Kemta. He warned that continuing to use this title would misrepresent the current position of the traditional institution in the community. Odedina insisted that the state government has moved to legitimize the current traditional leadership structure following the invalidation of the previous installations.

Government Position and Legal Conflicts

Odedina noted that the Ogun State Government had previously cautioned the public against addressing Tejuosho as a king. In his capacity as a youth leader in Odeda Local Government, he personally sought clarification from the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiu Hazmat, on the Friday morning preceding his statement. Odedina confirmed that the Commissioner verified Tejuosho is no longer recognized as a king within the local government area.

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However, this administrative stance conflicts with a legal ruling reported in July 2025. New Telegraph reported that the Court of Appeal in Ibadan dismissed an appeal by the Ogun State Government, thereby upholding an earlier judgment in favor of Tejuosho. The appellate court declared the state government's purported removal of Tejuosho null and void, granting a perpetual injunction restraining the government from removing him from the traditional stool. Odedina maintained that his intervention was motivated by respect for the government's official position and the recognized traditional institution, rather than personal sentiments or disrespect for Tejuosho.

Iyabo Ojo Apology for Handshake Incident

The controversy escalated after Iyabo Ojo apologized for her actions during the event hosted by Mummy Glee and Mr Still. The Nollywood actress stated on her Instagram page that she did not know Tejuosho was a monarch when she approached the table where he and other traditional rulers were seated. Ojo explained that she recognized the Oloto, whom she described as a brother, and assumed the other individuals seated at the table were friends.

Ojo clarified that she greeted all the individuals at the table without intending to disrespect the monarch or his culture. She expressed regret for any offense her actions might have caused, maintaining that she was unaware of Tejuosho's royal status at the time of the interaction. The incident highlighted the complex interplay between traditional protocols, government recognition, and public social interactions in Ogun State.

Media Guidance on Traditional Titles

Timothy Odedina extended an appeal to media organizations, journalists, and members of the public to verify the status of traditional rulers before referring to them by their titles. He stressed the importance of accuracy in reporting to avoid misrepresenting the current traditional hierarchy in Odeda Local Government. The aide reiterated that his statement was intended to align public communication with the official position of the Ogun State Government under Governor Dapo Abiodun.

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This clarification serves as a direct response to the public interest generated by the handshake incident. By reaffirming the nullification of Tejuosho's installation, Odedina aims to settle any ambiguity regarding the recognized leadership in the Kemta community. The situation underscores the ongoing tensions between legal rulings and administrative decisions in the realm of chieftaincy affairs in Nigeria.