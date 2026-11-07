Ogun Governorship Hope Oladipupo Adebutu Excluded From INEC List

PDP's Oladipupo Adebutu faces uncertainty after INEC removed him from the Ogun State candidate list due to factional membership disputes ahead of the February 2027 election.

The political trajectory of Oladipupo Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, has taken a sharp and uncertain turn. His ambition to contest the February 6, 2027 governorship election is now in jeopardy. The Independent National Electoral Commission recently excluded his name from the official list of candidates. This decision places his political future in immediate danger.

INEC Exclusion Driven By Membership Disputes

Adebutu currently holds a significant position in the party structure, having polled 262,383 votes in the March 18, 2023 governorship election. Despite his previous electoral success, the Independent National Electoral Commission removed him from the roster for the upcoming contest. His running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, was also excluded from the list. The commission stated that the Peoples Democratic Party failed to submit its valid membership register before conducting primaries. Mohammed Haruna, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, confirmed this stance in an official statement. He emphasized that the failure to comply with registration requirements invalidates the primary results for excluded candidates.

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Adebutu Challenges Omission Legality

The Ogun-born politician maintains that he was duly registered as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party. He asserts that he meets all legal qualifications required to contest the election. Adebutu filed a petition with the electoral body regarding his omission. However, the commission did not reinstate his name after the expiration of the mandatory 14-day appeal window. This creates a direct conflict between the candidate's claim of valid membership and the electoral commission's final ruling. The outcome of this dispute is critical for the opposition party's strategy in Ogun State.

History Of Factional Conflict In PDP

This situation mirrors a similar crisis Adebutu faced ahead of the 2019 governorship election. At that time, two rival factions within the party conducted separate primary elections. Adebutu emerged victorious from the primary organized by the National Working Committee led by Uche Secondus. Conversely, the late senator Buruji Kashamu won the parallel exercise conducted by the Adebayo Dayo-led state executive faction. A Federal High Court subsequently directed the electoral commission to recognize Kashamu as the official candidate. Adebutu lost the ticket following that judicial intervention, setting a precedent for internal party disputes.

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National Leadership Crisis Complicates Registration

The root cause of this latest exclusion traces back to the prolonged leadership crisis at the national level of the Peoples Democratic Party. The organization remains divided between two competing factions. One faction, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, is supported by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The rival faction, led by Kabiru Turaki, claims equal legitimacy for the national leadership. Although the Electoral Commission officially recognizes the Mohammed-led executive, both groups conducted parallel membership registrations. Sources indicate that Adebutu registered with the Turaki-led faction, which was not recognized by the commission.

Blame Directed At Rival Political Faction

Party insiders assert that Adebutu's name was absent from the digital register submitted by the Mohammed-led executive. An official speaking on condition of anonymity stated that the governorship hopeful registered with the rejected faction. This discrepancy explains why the commission did not publish his name even after the appeal window closed. Another party leader, Gbenga Akanji, accused the Wike-backed faction of deliberately targeting Adebutu. He compared this exclusion to the inclusion of Iyabo Obasanjo, a defector from the All Progressives Congress. Akanji argued that this selective treatment proves political bias against the Turaki alliance. Adebutu continues to reject any suggestion of invalid membership, calling the omission a targeted political move.