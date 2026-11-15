Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun Inaugurates 50,400 Renewed Hope Apostles for 2027 Elections

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated 50,400 grassroots canvassers called Renewed Hope Apostles to mobilize voters for the APC in the 2027 elections, while highlighting federal and state achievements.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated 50,400 grassroots political canvassers across the state as part of an aggressive mobilisation strategy to secure electoral victory for the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general elections.

The volunteers, christened Renewed Hope Apostles, will embark on a coordinated door-to-door campaign across the state's 236 wards. The initiative aims to deepen grassroots engagement, strengthen the party's support base, and educate voters on the achievements of APC-led governments at the federal, state, and local government levels. Abiodun disclosed the inauguration during a series of strategic meetings with party leaders and stakeholders across the state's 20 local government areas.

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The meetings were attended by local government and ward executives, council chairmen, councillors, governorship and other party candidates, Apex leaders, Governor's Liaison Officers, and political appointees. He explained that the Renewed Hope Apostles would serve as the party's grassroots communication and mobilisation network, taking verifiable information about government policies, programmes, and achievements directly to the electorate.

Countering Misinformation With Renewed Hope Apostles

The governor said the initiative was particularly important in countering misinformation and ensuring that voters were adequately informed about the impact of government policies on their lives. He stated, We have called them the Renewed Hope Apostles. They will now begin to propagate so that the people can be better informed because when there is no information, there is misinformation, and that is what we are addressing.

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In the first instance, in Ogun East, we have 15,000 of them, and across the state, we have 50,400. We expect them to multiply and spread the gospel of the party's performance. Abiodun said the party had carefully selected canvassers across local government areas and organised them around polling units to ensure the mobilisation exercise reached voters at the most immediate level of their communities.

According to him, the recruitment and verification process had taken about three months, with the necessary details of the canvassers compiled and verified to ensure an effective and accountable grassroots mobilisation structure. He said the exercise would equip canvassers with information on the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration and the Ogun State Government, enabling them to communicate the benefits of the APC's policies with clarity and conviction.

Federal And State Projects Strengthening Ogun Economy

Highlighting the impact of the Tinubu administration on Ogun State, Abiodun listed the reconstruction of the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Ore Road, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the facilitation of the Gateway Deep Sea Port, the revival of the Ogun LNG project, and the establishment of a major Customs facility in the state. He noted that these projects, alongside other federal interventions, were strengthening Ogun's economic prospects, attracting investment, creating jobs, and consolidating its position as one of Nigeria's leading industrial destinations.

The governor described President Tinubu's economic and policy decisions as necessary interventions that helped stabilise the nation's economy and set it on the path to sustainable growth. On the achievements of his administration, Abiodun said Ogun State had witnessed significant improvements in infrastructure, housing, education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and economic empowerment.

He said his administration had constructed more than 1,700 kilometres of roads across the three senatorial districts, rehabilitated and built over 1,600 schools, and provided more than 7,000 housing units now occupied by residents. In the health sector, he said his administration had equipped and upgraded 160 Primary Healthcare Centres as part of its commitment to providing at least one functional primary healthcare facility in each of the 236 wards.

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Abiodun Highlights Infrastructure And Healthcare Achievements

Contracts had recently been awarded to build new hospitals in Odogbolu, Isara, and Itori, while the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital had been repositioned to improve healthcare delivery. The governor also announced the completion of the 250-bed Gateway Medical Centre of Excellence in Abeokuta, which he said previous administrations had abandoned. On power infrastructure, Abiodun said his government had established two independent power plants in Abeokuta to support industrial and social activities.

In agriculture, more than 20,000 farmers had benefited from the distribution of agricultural inputs, including pesticides, fertilisers, seedlings, and tractors. He further disclosed that the Oko Owo Dapo initiative had empowered over 60,000 women, while cooperative societies and artisans received more than N1 billion in financial support to expand their businesses. In the education sector, the governor said his administration had recruited and deployed over 7,000 teaching personnel to address manpower shortages in public primary and secondary schools.

Apostles Mobilize Support For 2027 Elections

Abiodun also highlighted his administration's aviation initiative, noting that beyond developing a world-class airport, the state had established an airline whose aircraft had begun international operations from Lagos to Bangui. The governor charged the Renewed Hope Apostles to approach their assignment with commitment, discipline, and a clear understanding of the party's achievements, stressing that their responsibility was to communicate with voters, address concerns, and mobilise support for the APC.

He also called on party leaders and members to close ranks, set aside personal differences, and work collectively towards the party's success in the forthcoming elections. According to him, political unity and effective grassroots coordination remain indispensable to electoral success. He stated, A divided party cannot win an election. We must work together as a team.