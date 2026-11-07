Ogun Government Says Ambulance Reached Saapade Crash in 10 Minutes, Denies Afod's 20-Minute Delay Claim

The Ogun State Government said its ambulance and FRSC personnel arrived at the Saapade crash scene 10 minutes after a passerby reported it, rejecting Nollywood actor Kunle Afod's claim of a 20-minute delay and accusing him of politicizing the tragedy.

The Ogun State Government has said its ambulance and Federal Road Safety Corps personnel arrived at the scene of the recent accident at Saapade along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 10 minutes after it was reported.

The government dismissed claims by Nollywood actor Kunle Afod that there was no emergency response for about 20 minutes. According to the government, a passerby reported the accident at the FRSC point in Ogere, where a state ambulance was stationed, at 12:18 p.m. The ambulance and FRSC personnel arrived at the scene at 12:28 p.m. The government explained that the emergency responders had to navigate the road and turn to the opposite carriageway to reach the accident scene at Saapade.

Also read VIDEO: Kunle Afod laments absence of ambulance after Ogun road crash

Ogun Government Refutes Kunle Afod Delay Claims

It said the Ogun State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System responded promptly and helped save lives. Governor Dapo Abiodun's Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said the government was formally refuting Afod's allegations. The administration asserted that its emergency response system operated as intended, contradicting Afod's claim of a significant delay. The official statement issued on Saturday was a direct rebuttal to the actor's social media video suggesting negligence by state authorities.

The government disclosed that six ambulance points were located between OPIC and Ogunmakin along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It added that its emergency call centre did not receive any distress call from the axis concerning the incident, implying the initial report came from a third-party witness rather than a direct victim call. The administration detailed the medical pathways taken by the victims. The victims were initially taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere, a nearby private medical facility.

Advertisement

Those who sustained more serious injuries were conveyed by the state ambulance to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu. The government commiserated with the families of those affected by the accident. It expressed sympathy over the unfortunate incident and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery. The emergency response operation was a multi-agency effort.

Multi-Agency Response Saves Accident Victims

In addition to the OGSAES teams, the Nigeria Police and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency joined the operation at the scene. The government stated that these coordinated efforts helped save lives and manage the aftermath of the crash, countering the narrative of an unresponsive or ineffective emergency system. The government accused Afod of politicizing the incident and attempting to portray the Abiodun administration negatively through his video of the accident scene.

It alleged that Afod was a known supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, citing videos of the actor campaigning for the opposition politician. The statement noted that Afod had produced a campaign video for Adebutu only days before the accident. It added that his latest video was an attempt to generate negative publicity for the Abiodun administration.

Kayode Akinmade described Afod's actions as an attempt to incite violence against the state government through false claims. The statement read, It is unfortunate that a partisan Nollywood actor chose to purvey falsehood out of spite, making utter mockery of the respected industry he represents.

Advertisement

Akinmade Accuses Actor of Political Motive

The statement also said, Contrary to the wild, patently false claims by Mr Kunle Afod intended to incite violence against the Ogun State Government, the Ogun State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System responded swiftly to the accident in question. Akinmade maintained that playing politics with victims of road accidents was condemnable. He added that the Abiodun administration would not be distracted by what he described as politically motivated attempts to discredit its emergency response system.

The government said while Afod was entitled to support any political candidate of his choice, he should not allow partisan considerations to influence his comments on an incident involving injured victims and their families. The government also urged motorists to exercise caution and strictly observe traffic rules and road safety regulations while using the highways. It specifically advised drivers to avoid excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking, reckless driving and other practices that endanger the lives of road users.

Motorists were also urged to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy and comply with relevant guidelines issued by the Federal Road Safety Corps. The government maintained that road safety was a shared responsibility and called on all road users to prioritize the protection of human lives. Akinmade reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting lives on the state's highways. He urged residents to report emergencies through the dedicated state emergency line, 08112000033.

The statement also clarified that the state was not currently operating the national emergency number 112. It said the Nigerian Communications Commission had yet to make the service functional in the state despite efforts to activate it.