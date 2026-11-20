Governor Dapo Abiodun outlines major infrastructure and industrial projects for Ogun Waterside, including a new hospital, navy school completion, and the Iwopin Paper Mill revival.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has unveiled a comprehensive development agenda for the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, outlining significant commitments to infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial revitalization. During a strategic engagement with party stakeholders and local leaders on Wednesday, the governor pledged to address critical gaps in public services and economic opportunities within the region. His administration has signaled a strong determination to unlock the economic potential of Ogun Waterside, ensuring that the local population directly benefits from emerging investment flows and strategic national projects.

Revitalizing Iwopin Paper Mill and Healthcare Access

Prince Dapo Abiodun specifically announced that his administration will explore avenues to revive the moribund Iwopin Paper Mill, a facility originally initiated as a Federal Government project. While acknowledging the federal jurisdiction over the asset, the Governor stated that his administration intends to engage federal authorities to revisit the facility's sale status with the primary objective of restoring the industrial plant to full operational capacity. This revival is described as a pivotal opportunity to stimulate local industrial activities, generate substantial employment opportunities, and strengthen the broader local economy of Ogun Waterside.

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Furthermore, Governor Abiodun provided direct assurances to the residents of the Ilusin Community regarding healthcare accessibility. He committed to the construction of a new hospital in Ilusin, a move designed to significantly improve access to quality healthcare services for the local population. This pledge addresses long-standing concerns about medical infrastructure deficits in the area and aligns with the state government's broader efforts to enhance public welfare through targeted community-specific interventions.

Completing the Abigi Navy School and Educational Expansion

In the sphere of education and national security infrastructure, the Governor promised to take over the completion of the new Navy School project currently under construction in Abigi. Abigi serves as the headquarters of the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, and the completion of this facility is seen as a critical step in enhancing educational and security infrastructure in the region. This commitment underscores the state government's willingness to collaborate on and finalize key federal-aligned projects that benefit local communities.

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On the broader front of state education, Governor Abiodun announced ambitious plans to construct between 500 and 1,000 additional schools across Ogun State before the end of his current administration. He highlighted that his government has already successfully rehabilitated more than 1,600 schools, providing them with essential furniture to create a more conducive environment for teaching and learning. The administration's sustained investment in educational infrastructure and various reforms has reportedly yielded positive outcomes, with both teachers and students recording impressive performances and winning awards at various local and international competitions.

Infrastructure Milestones and Economic Hub Ambitions

Governor Abiodun described Ogun Waterside as an emerging investment destination of choice, citing several major projects as catalysts for transformation. These include the proposed Gateway Deep Sea Port, the OgunLNG project, and anticipated oil exploration activities. He noted that the convergence of these strategic investments is expected to create numerous jobs, stimulate local businesses, attract new industries, and ultimately reposition Ogun Waterside as a major economic hub within Nigeria. This economic repositioning is central to the state's strategy for attracting sustained private and public sector interest in the region.

To support this economic growth, the Governor disclosed that his administration has facilitated the construction of more than 7,000 housing units across low-, medium-, and high-income categories. Additionally, over 1,700 kilometers of roads have been constructed or rehabilitated across the state, improving connectivity and mobility for residents. These infrastructure achievements are complemented by major federal government interventions in Ogun, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Ogbere section of the Lagos-Benin Expressway, and the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road.

The Governor also highlighted the approval of dry ports in Kajola and Ijebu-Ode, alongside strategic partnerships in the industrial sector, as key factors driving economic activity. He urged party members at the grassroots level to take these achievements of the Federal, State, and Local Governments directly to residents. Abiodun emphasized that effective grassroots mobilization and communication remain critical to securing continued public support for the party and its candidates, positioning the political leadership as the closest representatives of the people to the communities they serve.