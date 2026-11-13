Ogun electricity regulator seeks NERC support ahead of market takeover

OGSERC has asked NERC for capacity development and institutional support as Ogun State prepares to assume full regulatory oversight of its intrastate electricity market under the Electricity Act 2023.

The Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission has sought the support of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission ahead of its assumption of full regulatory oversight of the electricity market in the state.

The request followed a courtesy visit by an OGSERC delegation to NERC headquarters. NERC disclosed the visit in a statement posted on its social media platforms on Friday. The delegation was led by the Chairman-Designate of OGSERC, Engr Jide Onakoya. It was received by the Chairman of NERC, Dr Musiliu Oseni.

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Ogun Regulator Seeks NERC Support

The visit focused on strengthening cooperation between the two regulatory institutions. Key areas included capacity development, institutional support and the exchange of regulatory knowledge and best practices. NERC said the engagement aimed to strengthen OGSERC capacity to effectively regulate the electricity market in Ogun State. The state is preparing to take full responsibility for its intrastate electricity market.

The commission stated: The visit provided a platform for both regulatory institutions to explore areas of cooperation, particularly in capacity development, institutional support and the exchange of regulatory knowledge and best practices to strengthen OGSERC capacity to effectively regulate the Ogun State electricity market. On capacity development, NERC said both commissions identified critical areas for institutional and technical support. These include tariff determination, consumer protection and market regulation.

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The two commissions also explored cooperation in tariff setting, consumer protection, market regulation and the development of regulatory frameworks for effective oversight of the Ogun electricity market. The engagement is part of efforts to strengthen OGSERC technical and institutional capacity as it prepares to assume regulatory responsibilities following the decentralisation of electricity regulation under the Electricity Act 2023. Both commissions reaffirmed their commitment to sustained collaboration after the decentralisation of electricity regulation under the Electricity Act 2023.

Cooperation on Tariffs and Consumers

They also committed to sharing regulatory experience and best practices. On knowledge sharing, the statement said the institutions are committed to facilitating the exchange of expertise, regulatory experience and best practices to enhance OGSERC operational effectiveness. It added that both commissions are ready to work together to promote efficient regulatory oversight and safeguard electricity consumers. They also aim to create an enabling environment for investment in Ogun State electricity market.

The commitment was underscored during the courtesy visit by the OGSERC delegation to NERC on Friday, 13 November, 2026, the statement added. Both commissions reaffirmed their commitment to support an efficient, reliable and competitive electricity market in Ogun State.