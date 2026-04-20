Ogun East APC Leaders Endorse Governor Dapo Abiodun for 2027 Senate Bid

APC stakeholders in the Ogun East Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun as their consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election, citing his record of development and party cohesion.

In a decisive move that underscores the evolving political landscape of Ogun State, leaders and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) within the Ogun East Senatorial District have officially declared their support for Governor Dapo Abiodun as their consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial race.

This significant political alignment took place during a massive gathering held at the historic Adeola Odutola Hall in Ijebu-Ode, an event that brought together a powerful cross-section of political actors, ranging from high-ranking government officials to grassroots party representatives. The assembly served as a testament to the internal cohesion currently enjoyed by the party in the region, as attendees included members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, chairmen of all nine local government areas, serving and former legislators at both the state and federal levels, and all 103 councillors representing the various wards across the district. Speaking on behalf of the coalition, former Senator Lekan Mustapha emphasized that the decision was not made lightly but was the product of a deep-seated, collective conviction regarding Governor Abiodun’s capability and vision. Mustapha articulated that the governor has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, making him the most suitable candidate to advocate for the interests of the Ogun East people at the national legislative level. He further noted that the stakeholders are prepared to form a dedicated committee to formally communicate this decision to the governor and ensure that the necessary nomination forms are procured on his behalf. This move signals a proactive strategy by the district to secure a strong representative who is already well-versed in the intricate governance needs of the state and is capable of translating local developmental goals into effective federal policy. Adding weight to the endorsement, the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, described the event as a historic and unanimous display of party unity. Talabi highlighted the governor’s administrative track record, noting that his tenure has been defined by deliberate efforts to foster peace and maintain order within the party, which in turn has provided a stable environment for infrastructure and economic progress. Echoing these sentiments, Femi Ogunbanwo, a member of the House of Representatives, noted that Abiodun’s governance style has brought tangible dividends to the constituents of the Odogbolu, Ijebu-Ode, and Ijebu North-East federal constituencies. The event served as a platform for various party elders, including Gbenga Kaka, Adedoyin Adeleke, and other influential figures, to publicly reaffirm their confidence in the current administration’s trajectory. By consolidating support early, the Ogun East APC stakeholders are positioning themselves to dominate the political discourse as the 2027 elections approach, betting on the governor’s established influence to enhance the district’s standing in the Senate and improve the overall socioeconomic fortunes of the populace





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Dapo Abiodun Ogun APC 2027 Elections Nigerian Politics Ogun East Senatorial District

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