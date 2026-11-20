The Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation into an attack at the Abeokuta residence of former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami, who has been discharged from hospital.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, has visited former Super Eagles captain and renowned sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, following an attack at his residence in Abeokuta, assuring him that the perpetrators would be identified and brought to justice.

Ogun CP Expresses Sympathy To Segun Odegbami

The visit was aimed at expressing the sympathy of the Ogun State Police Command over the incident and reassuring the former Nigerian international of the police's commitment to protecting lives and property across the state. The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this in a statement released on Friday.

Also read Armed men attack ex-Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami in Ogun home

During the visit, Ojajuni reportedly conveyed his concern over the incident and wished Odegbami continued recovery, while assuring him that the command was treating the matter with the seriousness it deserved. The police commissioner disclosed that he had directed an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

He also assured the former football star that the command would deploy all necessary investigative resources to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law. According to the police statement, Ojajuni reaffirmed the command's determination to ensure that no stone was left unturned in the pursuit of justice.

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Police Launch Immediate Investigation Into Attack

The police command has commenced an investigation into the reported incident, with the commissioner confirming that efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest those behind the attack. The statement partly reads: "The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, psc, FCSS, mnipr, has paid a visit to former Super Eagles captain and renowned sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, to express the Command's sympathy following the reported incident at his residence in Abeokuta.

"The Commissioner conveyed his concern and wished him continued recovery, reaffirming the Command's commitment to protecting lives and property across the state. "CP Ojajuni assured Chief Odegbami that the incident is receiving the Command's utmost attention. He disclosed that he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, while intensive investigative efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.

"He emphasised that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice. "The Command confirms that Chief Odegbami has been discharged from the hospital and assures members of the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a thorough investigation and appropriate action. Residents are encouraged to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist the investigation through established Police channels".

Odegbami Discharged From Hospital After Attack

The police command confirmed that Odegbami had been discharged from the hospital, while assuring residents that necessary steps were being taken to ensure a comprehensive investigation. It also urged members of the public to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist investigators through established police channels. Odegbami, who is the proprietor of Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM, was reportedly attacked at about 2:30 am at his residence in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta.

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Sources said the attackers, numbering three, arrived at the football legend's home and first descended on his domestic staff and driver before invading his bedroom and inflicting deep machete cuts on him. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. Stay informed and ahead of the curve!

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