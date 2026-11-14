Ogun CP presents 10.6M Naira life assurance cheques to families of deceased officers

Ogun State Police Commissioner Bode Ojajuni has presented cheques totaling 10,658,391.36 Naira to the families of deceased officers. The payment was made under the Nigeria Police Force Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes on behalf of Inspector-General Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

Bode Ojajuni, the Commissioner of Police for the Ogun State Command, has formally presented cheques totalling 10,658,391.36 Naira to the families and next of kin of deceased police officers.

This significant financial handover occurred at the Command Headquarters located in Eleweran, Abeokuta. The presentation was conducted on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu. The disbursement was executed under the Nigeria Police Force Group Life Assurance scheme. It also falls under the IGP Family Welfare Schemes, which are designed to support affected families.

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Ogun State Police Presents Cheques To Families

These initiatives aim to cushion the severe financial impact on households. The support is specifically for families whose breadwinners paid the ultimate price during active service to the nation. Commissioner Ojajuni was accompanied by members of the Command Management Team during the ceremony. He personally handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries in a formal and respectful setting.

This gesture highlights the institutional commitment to standing by the families of fallen officers. It serves as a tangible token of the Force's enduring gratitude and duty. In his address, Ojajuni described the widows and families of the fallen officers as the true superheroes. He noted that they continue to bear the weight of their loved ones' service with remarkable resilience.

His words emphasized the deep respect the police force holds for these families. He stressed that this financial intervention is a duty, not just a gesture. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ejembi Ada Veronica offered her sincere thanks. She thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his leadership and compassion.

She also expressed gratitude to the Ogun State Police Command for remembering their families. Her remarks highlighted the importance of timely relief during such difficult times. Mrs. Ejembi pledged that the disbursed sums would be channeled responsibly. She stated the funds would be used for the education of the children left behind.

The money would also cover the upkeep and ensure overall stability for the dependents. This commitment ensures the funds will have a lasting positive impact on their lives. The Ogun State Police Command reiterated its stance on honoring its fallen heroes. They said they continue to hold the memories of these officers in high esteem.

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The Command reassured the families of its sustained solidarity and support. This commitment extends beyond financial assistance to emotional and social support. The event underscores the ongoing efforts to improve welfare within the Nigeria Police Force. It reflects the broader strategy to support families who suffer losses in the line of duty.

The IGP Family Welfare Schemes remain a critical pillar of this support system. These programs are essential for maintaining morale and loyalty among serving officers. The presentation at the Eleweran headquarters served as a public acknowledgment of these sacrifices. It brought together the leadership of the force and the affected families.

This direct engagement helps to bridge the gap between the institution and the families. It ensures that the voices of the beneficiaries are heard and respected. As the community moves forward, the focus remains on honoring the legacy of these officers. The financial support provided is a step toward stabilizing the lives of their dependents.

Group Life Assurance Scheme Provides Safety Net

The promise of responsible use of these funds by the families is encouraging. It suggests a future where the children can thrive despite their tragic losses. The Nigeria Police Force continues to evolve its welfare structures. The Group Life Assurance scheme provides a safety net for many families.

This specific intervention in Ogun State is a clear example of these efforts. It demonstrates the force's dedication to its personnel and their loved ones. The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the bond between the police and the families. Commissioner Ojajuni's words echoed the sentiments of the entire command.

The families left behind are not forgotten. They remain an integral part of the police family. This event marks a significant moment in the welfare history of the Ogun State Command. The total sum of 10,658,391.36 Naira represents more than just money.

It symbolizes respect, gratitude, and a promise of continued support. The families of the deceased officers have received tangible relief from their struggles. The incident highlights the importance of institutional responsibility in law enforcement. When officers serve the nation, their families deserve protection and care.

The IGP's directive has been faithfully executed by the state command. This sets a standard for other commands across the country. Looking ahead, the Ogun State Police Command remains committed to its welfare programs. They will continue to support families facing similar challenges.

The legacy of the fallen officers will be preserved through these actions. Their service will be remembered and honored in perpetuity. The response from the beneficiaries was one of relief and appreciation. Mrs. Ejembi Ada Veronica's speech captured the collective feelings of the group.

The funds will go a long way in easing their burdens. Education and upkeep are priorities that will shape the children's futures. This news serves as a reminder of the human cost of policing. Behind every statistic is a family affected by loss.

The police force acknowledges this cost and strives to mitigate it. The financial interventions are part of a broader effort to care for those who serve. The ceremony in Abeokuta was a dignified affair. It reflected the professionalism and compassion of the Ogun State Police Command.

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The presence of the Command Management Team underscored the importance of the occasion. It showed that the leadership is personally invested in the welfare of its people. As the new day dawns, the families of the deceased officers face their lives with renewed hope. The support received today will help them navigate the days ahead.

The promise of the police force is one of unwavering support. They will continue to stand by these true superheroes of the community. The publication of this news highlights the transparency of the welfare schemes. It shows that the funds are indeed reaching the intended beneficiaries.

IGP Disu Leadership Ensures Welfare Support

The detailed reporting of the amounts and recipients builds trust. It assures the public that the police force is accountable. The role of the Inspector-General of Police is pivotal in these welfare efforts. IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu's directive has brought tangible benefits.

His leadership style emphasizes empathy and practical support. This approach strengthens the relationship between the police and the society they serve. The Ogun State Command's actions are commendable. They have successfully implemented the national welfare policies at the state level.

This localization of support ensures that families receive timely assistance. The speed and efficiency of the disbursement are noteworthy. The event also serves as a morale booster for serving officers. Knowing that their families will be cared for if they fall in service is reassuring.

It can encourage more individuals to join and stay in the police force. It addresses a major concern for many potential recruits. The community of Eleweran witnessed this act of kindness. It brought visibility to the challenges faced by police families.

It also highlighted the strength and resilience of these families. They continue to serve the nation by honoring the memory of their loved ones. The total amount of over ten million Naira is a substantial sum. It can significantly impact the lives of the beneficiaries.

Long Term Stability For Fallen Officers Families

It can cover years of educational expenses and living costs. This long-term perspective is crucial for the stability of the families. The Nigeria Police Force is a vital institution. Its effectiveness depends on the well-being of its personnel and families.

Welfare schemes are not just perks; they are necessities. They ensure that the force remains robust and motivated. The ceremony in Ogun State is a model of good practice. Other commands can learn from the efficiency and empathy shown here.

It sets a benchmark for how to handle welfare issues. The focus on dignity and respect is paramount. As we conclude this report, the message is clear. The families of deceased police officers are valued.

Their sacrifices are recognized and rewarded. The police force stands with them in solidarity. This bond is unbreakable and enduring.