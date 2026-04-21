Ogun Assembly Addresses Infrastructure Obstruction and Passes New Urban Planning Regulations

Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide, warns against the misuse of road shoulders while the legislature adopts new comprehensive urban planning regulations for 2025.

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, has issued a stern warning to residents and business owners across the state, specifically prohibiting the indiscriminate dumping of refuse and the unauthorized placement of construction materials on road shoulders. This formal caution follows a growing concern regarding how such actions significantly impede the free flow of vehicular traffic and degrade the quality of public infrastructure.

The Speaker delivered this mandate during a recent plenary session, responding directly to a matter of urgent public importance raised by the member representing Sagamu II State Constituency, Hon. Ademola Adeniran. Hon. Adeniran highlighted that several residents within his constituency have been persistently obstructing public thoroughfares by stockpiling building materials for extended periods, creating significant hazards for motorists and pedestrians alike.

During the session, Hon. Adeniran emphasized that these irresponsible practices go beyond mere inconvenience. He noted that the accumulation of debris and construction waste causes long-term structural damage to road surfaces, prevents necessary maintenance operations by government agencies, and drastically slows down daily commute times for the public. The legislator argued that if left unchecked, the damage to public assets would require costly repairs funded by the taxpayer.

In response, Speaker Elemide directed that immediate measures be taken to sensitize the public on the importance of maintaining clear road shoulders and to ensure that violators are held accountable, noting that the legislative body remains committed to preserving the integrity of the state infrastructure networks.

In a separate but equally significant development aimed at curbing urban chaos, the Ogun State House of Assembly officially passed a resolution adopting the comprehensive report of the House Committee on Lands and Housing. This resolution pertains to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and focuses on a new suite of revised regulations designed to bolster development control and improve the architectural landscape of the state.

The newly approved framework includes the Ogun State Building Production Management Regulation 2025, the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Regulation 2025, the Ogun State Slum Regeneration Regulation 2025, the Ogun State Outdoor Physical Furniture Regulation 2025, and the Ogun State Layout and Land Subdivision Regulation 2025. These regulations are expected to provide a robust legal structure for managing growth, ensuring that urban expansion is both organized and sustainable.

The report was presented by the Committee Chairman, Hon. Damilola Soneye, seconded by Hon. Lukman Adeleye, and subsequently moved for adoption by House Leader Hon. Yusuf Sheriff. The motion received unanimous support through a voice vote, leading the Speaker to order that copies of the final resolution be transmitted to all relevant government agencies for immediate implementation and enforcement across all local government areas.





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