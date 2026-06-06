Ogun APC: Former Acting Executive Chairman Advises Party Members to Unite

Kayode Oladele, former Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, has advised party members to consolidate the gains of the primary election and build unity rather than dwell on post-contest grievances.

Former Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, FCC, and prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Kayode Oladele , has advised party members to consolidate the gains of the primary election and build unity rather than dwell on post-contest grievances.

Oladele noted that the primary election is over and party members must unite to ensure victory for the APC in the forthcoming general election. He stated this on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, stressing that personal ambitions must give way to the collective interest of the party and the people of Ogun State.

The former member of the House of Representatives for the Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency warned against actions and statements capable of creating divisions within the party, arguing that the APC's chances in the forthcoming election would be enhanced by unity, discipline, and unwavering support for its candidate, Senator Olamilekan Adeola. He said, The primary election has come and gone.

The party has spoken through its members and produced a candidate who enjoys broad support across Ogun State-something that has never happened before in the history of the state. The responsibility before all of us now is to work together, close ranks, and ensure victory for the APC in the forthcoming election. Personal ambitions must give way to the collective interest of the party and the people of Ogun State.

Oladele stated that the outcome of the primary election clearly demonstrated the overwhelming preference of party members for Senator Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, who eventually emerged as the APC governorship candidate. Recall that Yayi was adopted by the party as its consensus and preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

However, former General Manager of the Ogun State Waste Management Agency (OGWAMA), Mr. Abayomi Hunye, also picked the governorship nomination and expression of interest forms despite the party's position of nominating Adeola as its consensus candidate. Speaking on the outcome of the exercise, Oladele asserted that Hunye was ill-advised to have participated in the primary election, arguing that he lacked the necessary political structure, grassroots network, and broad-based acceptance among party members.

Mr. Hunye was ill-advised to enter the race without first establishing a formidable political structure and cultivating the support necessary to compete effectively in a statewide contest. The fact that Senator Adeola secured overwhelming support in Mr. Hunye's own ward of Tube is significant. Hunye was outrightly rejected in his ward. Politics begins from one's immediate constituency, the statement added.

According to him, when an aspirant is unable to secure any support from his own ward, it becomes difficult to convince others that he possesses the statewide appeal required to win a governorship election. Recall that the Chairman of the Ogun State Governorship Electoral Committee, Wale Ohu, announced that Adeola secured 304,055 votes out of the 305,287 accredited voters who participated in the exercise, while Hunye polled no votes





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Ogun APC Kayode Oladele Senator Olamilekan Adeola Unity Discipline

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