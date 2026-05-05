Ogun APC Embraces Consensus-Building as Governor Abiodun Advocates Zoning and Unity Ahead of Elections

Governor Dapo Abiodun urges APC members in Ogun State to prioritize consensus and zoning arrangements to maintain party unity ahead of elections, pledging refunds and future opportunities for aspirants.

In a strategic meeting held in Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State called on members of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) to embrace consensus-building and respect local government zoning arrangements as the party prepares for upcoming elections.

The governor emphasized that while many aspirants are qualified, only one candidate can emerge for each position, urging them to prioritize party unity through dialogue and compromise rather than engaging in divisive contests. He highlighted that zoning arrangements across the 20 local governments would ensure fairness, equity, and inclusion, with grassroots leaders playing a key role in assessing and recommending suitable candidates.

Abiodun reassured aspirants that he has no intention of imposing candidates, stating that decisions would be made through consultations with stakeholders at the local level. He warned that contentious primaries often lead to bitterness, financial strain, and internal divisions, which could weaken the party’s electoral prospects. To mitigate tensions, the governor pledged to refund nomination form fees to aspirants who do not secure party tickets and assured them of compensation and future opportunities within the party.

He revealed that several aspirants who stepped down or aligned with party decisions have already been considered for government appointments, a move aimed at retaining experienced members and discouraging anti-party activities. Drawing from his own political journey, which began in 1993 and culminated in his governorship in 2019, Abiodun encouraged aspirants to remain patient, noting that opportunities may arise in the future.

He clarified that the incentives were not meant to induce loyalty but to appreciate commitment and strengthen internal cohesion. Party elders, including Kola Ogunjobi, Olu Agemo, Adekunle Adesina, Gbenga Kaka, and Iyabo Apampa, praised the initiative, describing it as a pragmatic approach to managing internal competition and rewarding loyalty. Observers suggest that the APC’s strategy in Ogun State reflects a broader effort to maintain unity through consultation, consensus, and strategic appointments ahead of the elections





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Ogun State APC Governor Dapo Abiodun Consensus-Building Zoning Arrangements

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