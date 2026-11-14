Ogun ADC Rejects Caretaker Committee, Backs Soluade-Led Executive

The Ogun State ADC has rejected alleged caretaker arrangements and parallel leadership, reaffirming the Oluwafemi Soluade-led executive committee while citing court judgments and accusing Rauf Aregbesola of creating parallel structures.

The Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress has rejected alleged caretaker arrangements and the appointment of parallel state leadership structures, insisting that the executive committee led by Otunba Oluwafemi Soluade remains the legitimate leadership of the party in the state.

The party also called for the immediate suspension of the interim National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, over actions said to have depleted the party in the South-West zone. It accused him of creating parallel structures under the name Omoluabi Progressive. In a statement issued on Saturday, the party accused unnamed political actors of attempting to undermine its structures through arbitrary administrative decisions, political intimidation and disregard for constitutional procedures. The statement, signed by the Publicity Secretary, Hon.

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Ogun ADC Rejects Illegal Caretaker Arrangements

Adesina Olanrewaju, was titled Enough of Political Arrogance! Ogun ADC Is Not a Personal Estate: We Reject Illegal Caretaker Arrangements and Reaffirm the Otunba Oluwafemi Soluade-Led Executive Committee. The party cautioned that no individual, regardless of political influence or position, had the authority to unilaterally impose a caretaker committee on the state chapter outside the party constitution.

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It specifically mentioned Aregbesola, saying neither he nor any other individual could assume the power to impose a caretaker arrangement on the state chapter outside the party constitutional framework. According to the statement, the South-West stakeholders alleged that the crises in the zone were primarily caused by Aregbesola, whose activities caused drift and disintegration. They also accused him of parading group officers as ADC officers.

The party said political influence should not override democratic procedures and warned that it would resist any attempt to create parallel leadership structures capable of weakening its institutions. The statement declared that Ogun State is not a political playground and that the ADC in Ogun State is not anybody personal estate where decisions can be imposed through arrogance, intimidation or unilateral pronouncements.

Reaffirming its position, the Ogun ADC described the executive committee led by Soluade as the legitimate structure whose authority and tenure it was determined to defend. It argued that an elected party structure cannot be discarded merely because some individuals desire a different leadership arrangement to advance their political interests.

The statement said you cannot build a political party on the foundation of democracy and subsequently destroy that same foundation because the existing leadership does not serve the political interests of certain individuals. The party said it would not recognise parallel leadership arrangements allegedly designed to create confusion, undermine established institutions, or impose new officers through the back door.

Party Cites Federal High Court Judgments

To support its position, the Ogun ADC cited judicial pronouncements arising from disputes over the constitutionality of caretaker arrangements and the tenure of elected party executives. It cited Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/581/2026, in which the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, reportedly delivered judgment on April 29, 2026. According to the statement, the court affirmed the subsisting tenure of ADC state working and executive committees.

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It restrained INEC from recognising or participating in state congresses organised by the caretaker leadership. The party said the court also held that the caretaker or interim National Working Committee lacked the constitutional authority to appoint committees to conduct such congresses. The statement said the judgment was challenged at the Court of Appeal in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/608/2026, but the appellate court dismissed the appeal and upheld the restrictions against congresses organised outside the party constitutional framework.

The Ogun chapter also relied on the November 3, 2026 judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan in Suit No. FHC/IB/CS/50/2026, presided over by Justice U.N. Agomoh. It said the court declared the purported interim executive committee led by Afeez Adelowo Jimoh illegal and affirmed the four-year tenure of the Yinka Olona-led Oyo State Executive Committee.

Judicial Decisions Bind Party Leadership

The party explained that the Ibadan judgment relied on Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and relevant provisions of the ADC Constitution. Describing the judicial decisions as binding pronouncements that must be respected, the Ogun ADC warned against treating court judgments as optional directives that could be obeyed or disregarded according to political convenience.

The statement said the judiciary is not a decoration, court judgments are not political recommendations, and the rule of law is not subject to anybody personal interpretation or convenience. The party also invoked several provisions of the ADC Constitution, which it said define the composition, tenure, responsibilities and election procedures of party organs.

It identified Article 2, which establishes the supremacy of the party constitution; Article 12, which recognises the State Working Committee, State Executive Committee and State Congress as party organs; and Article 12(9), which provides for the composition of the State Executive Committee. Other provisions cited include Article 13, dealing with the powers and functions of party organs, and Article 17, which addresses additional matters relating to internal party governance.