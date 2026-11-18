The Peoples Democratic Party has formally presented its governorship flag to Oladipupo Adebutu, declaring confidence in sweeping victories across Ogun State in 2027.

The Peoples Democratic Party has formally presented its governorship flag to Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu as its candidate for the 2027 Ogun State governorship election, declaring its determination to reclaim the state.

The party's National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, presented the flag to Adebutu at the PDP governorship mega rally held at Ake Palace, Abeokuta. While presenting the flag, Anyanwu declared that Adebutu will defeat the All Progressives Congress candidate in the 2027 governorship election. He also boasted that the opposition party was positioned to sweep the three senatorial seats and secure all nine seats in the House of Representatives.

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Anyanwu maintained that Adebutu's emergence as the party's governorship candidate offered the state an opportunity to experience what he described as purposeful leadership and a new lease of life. He expressed confidence that the PDP would record sweeping victories across the state in the 2027 general elections.

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He specifically predicted that the party would reclaim all three senatorial districts, naming former Ogun State Commissioner for Health Professor Iyabo Obasanjo as its anticipated candidate for Ogun Central, Engineer Femi Omotayo Omoowo for Ogun East, and Hon. Babatunde Gbadamosi for Ogun West. In the current article, the Ogun East candidate was named Femi Omotayo Omoowo, while the new source text named Engineer Femi Adesina for Ogun East and Hon. Babatunde Ogunlaye for Ogun West.

Anyanwu said, "Let me tell you, and I want you to quote me: January 16, we are going to return all our senators. We are going to bring our sister, the most distinguished Professor Iyabo Obasanjo, back for Ogun Central. We are going to bring Hon. Babatunde Ogunlaye for Ogun West.

" He expressed confidence that the three candidates would emerge victorious, adding that the PDP also had nine House of Representatives candidates whom he described as more competent than those of other political parties. According to him, the party's strength showed in its grassroots mobilisation, and he said Adebutu had already toured 185 of the state's 236 wards.

Ogun State has 236 wards and 5,024 polling units, and Anyanwu challenged party members to ensure that the PDP secured victory across the electoral structures. He said, "No candidate of any political party has gone round the 236 wards in Ogun State. Our candidate has toured 185 wards. Nobody has done that.

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All they want to do is rig, and they cannot rig it.

" The PDP chieftain also revisited the disputed outcome of the 2023 governorship election, insisting that Adebutu had won the poll but was denied victory. "Let me say this: in the last election, Hon. Ladi Adebutu won that election. He knows how to win, but this time around, nobody is going to rig him again.

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He is going to win and win and win," Anyanwu said. He further argued that Ogun State should be governed by someone with a strong connection to its people, saying the 2027 election should be about residents' interests and aspirations.

"A stranger cannot come here and be governor. It is only a man who can be governor of Ogun State," he said. In an emotional account, Anyanwu said he encountered women crying as he made his way to the rally, prompting him to stop and ask what was wrong. He said the women expressed fears that the alleged experience of the 2023 election could repeat itself, while praying for Adebutu to emerge victorious in 2027.

According to him, the women described Adebutu as the candidate capable of improving their economic conditions and addressing the difficulties confronting traders and other vulnerable groups. He added that the PDP candidate would prioritise the welfare of market women, youths and other residents, insisting that Adebutu would not use public funds for personal enrichment.

"These are women who believe that if this man becomes governor, all of them will be happy. All the women in Kuto market and other markets will not cry, and he will take care of them," he said.

"This is a man who will come and deliver. He has come to take care of the youths of Ogun State. Adebutu is not going to take money from the government. He is not coming to run a corrupt government," he declared.

Describing Ogun residents as educated and politically conscious, the PDP national secretary said the electorate deserved a government that would respond to their expectations and improve their living conditions. He said the party's campaign slogan, "Itura De", meaning relief has come, reflected its promise of a fresh beginning for the state. In the current article, the slogan was rendered as "Itura day" and explained as the much-needed relief is here in Ogun State.

Anyanwu Alleges Majority APC Defection To PDP

On the party's political strength, Anyanwu said its proposed Rainbow Coalition had attracted significant support within the ruling APC, alleging that about 60 per cent of APC members in Ogun State had defected to the PDP. He also claimed that former governors, former deputy governors, and other influential political leaders in the state were backing Adebutu's bid for governor.

"All the leaders, former governors and former deputy governors are supporting Ladi Adebutu," he said. According to Anyanwu, some former governors had contacted him ahead of the rally to reaffirm their support for the Rainbow Coalition and Adebutu's ambition. He urged party members to remain united and committed to the campaign, expressing confidence that the PDP would not only win the governorship election but also secure substantial legislative representation.

Anyanwu also disclosed that "I said that the day that Adebutu return back to the ballot paper was the day Yayi went back home. I know him very well, because I was in the Senate with him. There's no way you can compare Adebutu to Yayi. This is Ogun State, and the state must take its rightful position; it must be Ogun for Ogun.

He was actually denied the opportunity in 2023, but this time around, nobody is going to rig it again. He's going to win and win big because this one is only for Ogun State. A foreigner cannot come here and be a governor. It's only an Ogun man who will be governor of Ogun State.

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" He added, "Adebutu is not coming to take money from government. He's not coming to run a corrupt government. The government in Ogun now is very corrupt. This is the man who will come and deliver.

He has come to take care of the youths of Ogun State. Ogun people are very intelligent people. Ogun people, youths, they want to go to school. They need somebody who will help them, and Honourable Lado Adebutu has come.

Today, that is why the slogan of the campaign is Itura day, which means that the much-needed relief is here in Ogun State.

" He also said, "All the leaders, former governors, former deputy governors, are supporting Ladi Adebutu. As I was coming here, I got a call from former governors who told me that if I come here, I should tell the people that they believe in Rainbow Coalition, and for that Rainbow Coalition, they want Adebutu to be the governor of this state. Adebutu is not going to be just a governor.

He must be a governor with 26 House of Assembly members. So as you're voting on the 6th of February, as you're voting for the governor, you're voting for the 26 House of Assembly PDP candidates.

And therefore, by the power conferred on me, on behalf of our national leader, PDP Nigeria, our own very right, His Excellency the leader of PDP, and the national leader of Rainbow Coalition, on behalf of our national chairman, Honourable Mohammed, on behalf of the National Working Committee of PDP, we are handing over the flag of PDP today. What we are giving you is power, and so shall it be after the February 2027 governorship elections.

" Speaking on the party's senatorial and legislative ambitions, Anyanwu predicted victory for PDP candidates across the three senatorial districts, naming Engineer Femi Omotayo Omoowo for Ogun East, Iyabo Obasanjo for Ogun Central and Hon. Babatunde Gbadamosi for Ogun West. Anyanwu also expressed confidence in the party's nine House of Representatives candidates, describing them as among the most competent and intelligent contestants in the state.

He challenged party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation across Ogun's electoral constituencies, pointing to the state's polling units and wards as critical to the PDP's electoral calculations.

"We have 5,024 polling units in Ogun State. We have 236 wards in Ogun State. All these units and wards, PDP must win," he said. In his response, Adebutu expressed appreciation to the PDP national leadership, the Ogun State chapter and party supporters for their loyalty and commitment, assuring them that the party had continued to strengthen its structures across the state.

He specifically acknowledged the contributions of the national leadership and the state party structure under Hon. Abayomi Tella, while commending party members working across the state's polling units. Adebutu said the party had moved beyond merely building political structures at the state level, explaining that its mobilisation efforts had extended to grassroots engagement across thousands of polling units. On the economic direction of his proposed administration, Adebutu identified wealth creation, entrepreneurship and enterprise as essential ingredients for sustainable development.

He argued that Ogun State, with its strong entrepreneurial culture, needed leadership capable of translating its economic potential into improved living conditions for residents.

"We believe in the power of industry, the power of enterprise in Ogun State. We are very enterprising people. We are great entrepreneurs, and the only way forward is to create wealth. With wealth creation, we shall have a better state. With wealth creation, we shall have less tendency for des