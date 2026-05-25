Ogidi Youths Block Onitsha-Awka Road Over Worsening Flood Disaster

Youths in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, have blocked the Onitsha-Awka old road in protest over the worsening flood disaster in the area. The protesters are calling for urgent intervention from both the Federal Government and the Anambra State Government.

No fewer than 1,800 youths from Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area on Monday blocked the Onitsha–Awka old road in protest over worsening flood disaster ravaging the area.

The youths, under the leadership of Chris Obi-Okafor, President of Ogidi Youths, described the situation as unbearable. They carried placards with different inscriptions as they marched through the community, saying floodwaters had submerged buildings and destroyed properties worth millions of naira. The protesters called for urgent intervention from both the Federal Government and the Anambra State Government, appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The protesters expressed their pain and desperation as they described the situation in Ogidi. They said every rainfall in the community has become a nightmare, a season of fear, sorrow, and destruction. They lamented that floodwaters had destroyed homes, businesses, and farmlands, making life increasingly difficult in the area. They also expressed concern that roads had become impassable during rainfall, while children were often unable to go to school due to flooding.

The traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Pharm. Alex Onyido, appealed for calm and urged the youths not to resort to violence. He assured them he would engage Governor Chukwuma Soludo over the issue during the week. The protesters pleaded with the government to intervene urgently to prevent more lives from being lost.

They said they have no other place to run to and that Ogidi cannot perish in silence. They also asked the government to remember that Ogidi has supported the government with their whole being and that they have stood faithfully with the progress of Anambra State. They pleaded with the government not to ignore their cries and to do something about the flood disaster in Ogidi.

The youths carried placards with inscriptions such as: “I’m carrying not just my own tears, but the tears of an entire people drowning slowly in silence. Ogidi is crying. Ogidi is bleeding. Ogidi is sinking.

” “Every rainfall in our community has become a nightmare. What used to be a blessing from God has now become a season of fear, sorrow and destruction. ” “The flood disaster in Ogidi has gone beyond ordinary suffering. It has become a humanitarian crisis.

” “Our fathers can no longer go to their farms in peace because cash crops and economic trees worth millions have been washed away. ” “Businesses are collapsing daily. Roads have become rivers. Homes are flooded.

Movement has become almost impossible. ” “Even the palace and surroundings of our revered Igwe Ogidi are not spared. Whenever rain falls, the area becomes impassable. ” “If the palace of our traditional ruler can be overtaken by flood, then tell us, where exactly is safe in Ogidi?

” “Each time rain falls, many children cannot go to school. Imagine the future we are creating when our children are forced to stay home every rainy season. ” “Imagine the dreams that are dying silently because a child cannot cross flood waters to access education. ” “What becomes of a community whose children are denied learning because of flood?

What becomes of tomorrow when today is already destroyed? ” “We are only in the month of May, and Ogidi is already submerged. We tremble whenever dark clouds gather because we know what follows next—destruction, fear, hunger and tears. ” “Your Excellency, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we cry to you today as your children.

We plead for urgent federal intervention before more lives are lost. ” “Your Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, we speak to you today with heavy hearts. ” “Ogidi has supported this government with our whole being. We have stood faithfully with the progress of Anambra State.

But today, our people look back in pain and ask: ‘In what way have we offended the government? ’” “Governor, please do not ignore our cries. We have no other place to run to. Do not allow Ogidi to perish in silence.





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Ogidi Youths Flood Disaster Onitsha-Awka Road Anambra State Government Federal Government

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