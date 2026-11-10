Kwara Drops 18 Offa Robbery Charges Against Saraki and Ahmed

Kwara State has withdrawn 18 of 20 charges against Bukola Saraki and Abdulfatah Ahmed over the 2018 Offa bank robbery. Saraki vows to challenge the remaining counts, calling the case political persecution.

The Kwara State Government has filed an amended charge sheet seeking to reduce the original 20 counts against former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed to four counts, effectively dropping 18 charges related to the 2018 Offa bank robbery.

Kwara Drops 18 Charges Against Saraki

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Head of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, in Abuja. Saraki has vowed to challenge the remaining charges, describing the state government's move as an abuse of the judicial process and a mockery of prosecutorial powers. He accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's administration of deploying criminal proceedings to damage his reputation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Also read Offa heist: Kwara drops armed robbery allegation against Saraki, reduces 20-count charge to four

The withdrawn charges included allegations of armed robbery, culpable homicide involving police officers, and illegal possession of firearms. The government retained two counts bordering on alleged conspiracy to belong to a gang of thieves and actual membership of the gang, alongside two counts relating to the concealment or disappearance of a vehicle allegedly used for unlawful purposes.

The statement read, The amendment to the charge sheet only reveals that there was no case against these gentlemen from the beginning, and what the state government is indulging in is abuse of power, a travesty of the justice system, and mockery of the prosecutorial powers of the state. It described the amendment as ridiculous, mischievous, ill-intentioned, and a further attempt to abuse the judicial process, insisting that the remaining charges would also be challenged in court.

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Saraki's media office also questioned the timing of the amended charges, noting that the development came while the former Senate President was visiting Offa and other communities in Kwara South to campaign for Peoples Democratic Party candidates. It further alleged that the state government spent close to N100 million publicising its claims against Saraki and Ahmed in national newspapers earlier in the year, describing the expenditure as an inappropriate use of public funds.

Background of the 2018 Offa Robbery Case

The case dates back to the April 5, 2018, armed robbery attacks on commercial banks in Offa, Kwara State, during which 33 people, including police officers, were killed. Following the incident, the police invited Saraki for questioning after some arrested suspects allegedly implicated him. He denied any involvement and described the allegations as an attempt to implicate him.

In April 2026, the Kwara State Government filed a fresh 20-count charge against Saraki, Ahmed and two former aides, Yusuf Abdulwahab and Alabi Olalekan, over their alleged involvement in the incident. Saraki had rejected the allegations, citing two legal opinions issued by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation in June and August 2018, which he maintained found no evidence linking him to the robbery.

Popoola Admits Role in Anti-Saraki Campaign

The development came amid renewed political controversy after a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Saheed Popoola, admitted that he played a leading role in the campaign linking Saraki to the incident during the political struggle that culminated in the defeat of the former governor's political structure in 2019. Popoola, now the Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate for Kwara South, made the disclosure on Sunday at the palace of the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, during Saraki's political tour of the district.

Popoola said the robbery allegations were deliberately revived and politicised by some APC members to undermine Saraki's political influence in the state during the O to ge movement. He said, I was a leading member of the APC then that started the politicisation and revival of the issue of Offa robbery just to get to Saraki. But after we finished and won, it was I who was being persecuted.

This includes the use of songs and slogans to associate Saraki with the incident just because of politics. However, God has intervened, and the reality is that Saraki is back in Kwara. Popoola, who expressed regret over his participation in the political struggle against Saraki, challenged those who continued to politicise the tragedy to demonstrate genuine concern for the victims and their families.

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He alleged that many of the individuals who repeatedly raised the robbery allegations had neither visited the affected families nor offered them meaningful assistance since the incident. Dismissing suggestions that Saraki could have been motivated by financial considerations to sponsor the robbery, Popoola said the former governor had resources far beyond the amount that could have been stolen from the banks.

He declared, All the money in the entire banks in Offa, Ilorin, Patigi and the entire Kwara State put together is not enough for Saraki to spend in three days. However, the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress defended the evidence presented during the trial of the convicted robbers, insisting that it linked Saraki to members of the gang.

APC Defends Evidence Against Saraki

The state APC Publicity Secretary, Abdulwaheed Babatunde, stated this on Monday while addressing a press conference in Ilorin, following Popoola's admission. Babatunde maintained that Popoola's confession could not erase evidence presented during the trial of the five convicted robbers, alleging that gang leader Ayoade Akinnibosun and other members implicated Saraki in their statements and testimonies. He said, Whether Saraki likes it or not, he is an accessory before and after the fact.

The vehicles and arms were given at his instance, without which they couldn't have attempted a robbery. The APC spokesman also alleged that a vehicle used in the operation was initially concealed at the Government House in Ilorin before being moved to the Ministry of Environment, adding that the suspects had links with Saraki and his family.

Also speaking, the party's deputy chairman, Abdullahi Samari, described Popoola's comments as insensitive to the families of the 33 victims, warning politicians against using the tragedy to advance their electoral interests. He stated, I think it is rather inhuman and disturbing that an experienced politician who is looking for votes can play with people's lives as it is now. The 33 people who lost their lives still have family members living.

PDP Accuses APC of Political Exploitation

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Adewara, in a statement on Tuesday, however, described the APC's renewed attacks on Saraki and Popoola as another attempt to use the robbery incident for political advantage. Adewara said Popoola's confession and apology to Saraki had exposed what he described as years of political propaganda aimed at tarnishing the former Senate President's image and turning Offa residents against him.

The opposition party also accused the AbdulRazaq administration of using the controversy to divert attention from its performance in office, insisting that residents were more concerned about governance and development issues.