Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has inaugurated the Kogi State APC Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections, appointing himself chairman and former Senator Smart Adeyemi as Director-General.

Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has inaugurated the Kogi State All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections. Ododo appointed himself chairman of the council and named former Senator Smart Adeyemi as Director-General.

The inauguration was held on Tuesday at the Government House in Lokoja. The event was confirmed in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Femi Fanwo. The statement said former Governor Yahaya Bello, former Governor Captain Idris Wada, former Deputy Governor Yomi Awoniyi and Chief Edward Onoja were named as campaign patrons. The council brings together prominent party leaders and stakeholders from across Kogi State.

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Governor Charges Council On Party Unity

Governor Ododo charged members of the council to place party unity above personal interests. He described collective responsibility, grassroots mobilisation and effective coordination as critical to the task ahead. He said the APC must engage Nigerians with its record of achievements and vision for the future rather than political rhetoric. The governor urged members to take the campaign message across the three senatorial districts, 21 local government areas, 239 wards and 3,508 polling units in Kogi State.

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He also highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's support for Kogi's development. He cited the approval of the Kogi International Airport, improved federal revenue allocations and other infrastructure initiatives as significant opportunities for the state. Ododo listed ongoing projects and interventions in education, healthcare, roads, agriculture, security and youth empowerment as areas where his administration was translating available resources into tangible benefits for residents. He maintained that the relationship between the Federal Government and Kogi State had opened new development opportunities.

Tinubu Administration Boosts Kogi Development

He stressed that another four years of collaboration could further expand infrastructure, investment, healthcare, education and economic opportunities. In his remarks, the Director-General, Senator Smart Adeyemi, commended the governor's leadership. He highlighted the Tinubu administration's appointments of Kogi indigenes to important national positions, including ministerial and strategic institutional offices. Adeyemi also referenced the ongoing Kogi International Airport project.

He recalled how critics had previously questioned his appointment as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation because the state had no airport. Other key appointments include Deputy Governor Joel Oyibo Salifu and Engr. Aliyu Ezzu Momoh as Vice Chairmen. Ali Bello was named Council Coordinator, with Hilary Ojomah Egwudah as Deputy.

Appointments Of Campaign Council Officers Announced

Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo was appointed Coordinating Director, Strategic Communication. Comrade Majeed Dahiru was named State Presidential Campaign Spokesman. Abdulaziz Idris King, Suberu Adagu, Rt.

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Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, Yakubu Yusuf Okala and Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd) were assigned responsibilities for election planning, administration, stakeholder mobilisation, logistics and security respectively. Governor Ododo congratulated the appointees and charged them to demonstrate commitment, discipline and integrity. He stressed that the council's success would be measured by effective grassroots engagement and a united party structure across the state.