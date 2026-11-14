Odigbo Monarch Awards Fajemirokun Title, Seeks Palace Hall Funding

Orunja Rufus Akinrinmade confers Asoju Oba title on Oladele Fajemirokun during a ceremony in Odigbo Kingdom, highlighting calls for financial support for palace construction and community development initiatives.

Oba Rufus Olugboyega Akinrinmade, the Orunja of Odigbo Kingdom in Ondo State, has formally appealed to renowned businessman Oladele Fajemirokun for financial backing to complete a proposed palace hall. This strategic request was made public at the weekend during a traditional ceremony in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The monarch sought the philanthropist's resources to address critical developmental needs within the ancient kingdom.

Core Details of the Traditional Investiture

The Orunja made the appeal while conferring the prestigious traditional title of Asoju Oba upon Oladele Fajemirokun. This honor serves as a formal recognition of the business tycoon's longstanding contributions to both the local community and broader humanitarian efforts. Akinrinmade explicitly stated that the kingdom expects the new titleholder to deploy his influence, financial resources, and humanitarian disposition to address these developmental gaps.

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The monarch highlighted the proposed palace hall as a primary project requiring immediate support. He expressed a strong hope that Fajemirokun would assist the traditional institution in finalizing the construction of this facility to make it befitting for the royal household. The completion of this hall is viewed as essential for the dignity and functional requirements of the Odigbo Kingdom's administration.

Stakeholder Positions and Criteria for Honor

Akinrinmade emphasized that the conferment of the Asoju Oba title is not based on monetary considerations but on deep-rooted character and service. He explained that the kingdom does not award titles to anyone for financial gain, insisting that recipients must demonstrate good character and live above expectations. The decision was driven by Fajemirokun's history of philanthropy, his relationship with the kingdom, and his adherence to high moral standards.

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The monarch described Fajemirokun as a trusted friend of Odigbo who has sustained and expanded the business legacy of his late father, Henry Fajemirokun. Henry Fajemirokun was a renowned Nigerian business tycoon whose activities helped establish the family name on the international map. The new title also carries the responsibility of strengthening the historical relationship between Odigbo and Ile-Oluji, a connection the monarch urged the new titleholder to nurture.

Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi, speaking on behalf of her father, accepted the recognition as a testament to the affection Odigbo Kingdom holds for the Fajemirokun family. She noted that the honor comes with a responsibility to contribute more to community development, specifically in youth empowerment, women's development, and economic growth. She described the occasion as joyful but one that demands significant commitment to the region's progress.

Real-World Impact and Future Development Plans

Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi identified Odigbo Kingdom as a region with considerable economic potential due to its vast agricultural land and strategic position as an economic corridor. She argued that harnessing this potential could attract more businesses and investments to the area. The family pledged to support initiatives aimed at making Odigbo a recognized center of commerce and enterprise, focusing on the social and economic advancement of its residents.

John Adedini, representing the Fajemirokun family of Ile-Oluji, called for sustained cooperation between the new titleholder and the people of Odigbo. He expressed the family's expectation that Fajemirokun would work tirelessly towards the progress and development of the kingdom during his tenure. This cooperative approach is seen as vital for realizing the developmental goals outlined by the traditional institution.

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Additionally, the monarch used the platform to voice political support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid for the 2027 general elections. He cited the administration's policies on fuel subsidy removal, currency stability, local government autonomy, and state police as key factors in his endorsement. Akinrinmade acknowledged that citizens might not yet feel the full benefits of these reforms but remained optimistic about future positive outcomes.

The Orunja described the removal of the fuel subsidy as an act of political courage that is necessary for long-term economic stability. He viewed the policies on local government autonomy and state police as mechanisms capable of generating significant dividends of democracy. His comments reflect a strong alignment with the federal government's agenda and a belief that these measures will ultimately improve governance and service delivery in regions like Odigbo.