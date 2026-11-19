The Ogoni Community Development Commission requires full community approval of the Federal Government draft MoU before oil activities resume in Ogoniland.

The Ogoni Community Development Commission has established a mandatory requirement that the Ogoni people must review and formally approve the Federal Government draft of the anticipated memorandum of understanding before any operations for oil resumption can proceed in the region. Lesi Maol, the president of the Ogoni Community Development Commission, emphasized that the organization insists on obtaining a clear mandate from the local population prior to the official signing of the agreement. This stance ensures that the community retains sovereign control over the development of their natural resources and guarantees that any future activities align with their collective interests and environmental standards.

Community Ratification Process Details

To secure this necessary people's mandate, the organization stated that the specific contents of the proposed agreement must be presented directly to the citizens for ratification and approval before any legal binding takes place. A formal statement signed by Lesi Maol outlined that congresses would be organized in the Khana, Gokana, Tai, and Eleme local government areas to facilitate this critical public consultation. These meetings are designed to provide a platform for the thorough ratification and approval of the memorandum of understanding between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

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Lesi Maol confirmed that these congresses should be organized by the duly elected local government council chairmen in each respective area to ensure proper administrative oversight and community representation. The organization noted that securing this widespread local engagement is essential for the legitimacy of the final agreement and the subsequent resumption of industrial activities. By involving the local government structures, the process aims to guarantee that every segment of the population has a voice in the decision-making process regarding their land and resources.

Collective Signing and Unity Mandate

The Ogoni Community Development Commission considers the unity of the organization as essential to the success of the negotiations, which is why it was resolved that the final document would be signed as a collective body. Lesi Maol stated that no member or group of members shall, by themselves sign any document on behalf of the Ogoni Community Development Commission that has not been adopted by the main organization and approved by the congresses. This rule prevents fragmented agreements and ensures that all parties are bound by a single, unified understanding that reflects the consensus of the entire community.

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Lesi Maol affirmed that the organization is totally in support of the resumption of oil and gas exploration in Ogoniland, provided that the necessary foundations are properly laid to support sustainable development. He emphasized that the goal is to achieve a resumption that brings peace, security, employment, economic opportunities, environmental responsibility, and sustainable development to the land. This position highlights the community's willingness to participate in the national economy while demanding high standards for social and environmental benefits. The approach balances economic interests with the need for long-term stability and justice for the local population.

Advocacy and Confidence Building Measures

Lesi Maol noted that President Tinubu started the peace process with good intentions, adding that he was determined to do everything possible to ensure its success through sustainable growth built on trust and transparency. The commission has consistently and strongly advocated for the implementation of confidence-building measures agreed upon with the Federal Government, which include the Eleme section of the East-West Road, employment opportunities, schools, hospital renovations, and other developmental commitments. Unfortunately, several of these projects have been stalled, with performance levels ranging from zero to about forty percent, causing frustration among the local populace.

However, the persistent insistence by the Ogoni Community Development Commission that these commitments must be fulfilled before the process advances has begun to yield positive results for the community. Lesi Maol expressed particular pleasure that on Friday, 13th November 2026, President Tinubu released funds for the continuation of work on the Eleme section of the East-West Road. The commission deeply appreciates this intervention and regards it as an encouraging development that signals a shift towards tangible government action. They pray that the release will translate into sustained work until the road is completed and that other confidence-building commitments will equally receive the necessary attention and funding.

Reviewing the Draft Memorandum of Understanding

According to Chief Lesi Maol, the examination of the draft memorandum of understanding submitted by the Federal Government has revealed specific wordings that require clarification due to their major implications. These ambiguities have significant consequences for implementation and must be properly addressed to ensure that the document reflects the understandings reached during the negotiations. The commission believes that resolving these issues is critical to protect the corporate interests and legitimate aspirations of the Ogoni people effectively.

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This development reinforces the conviction that the consistent advocacy and detailed scrutiny of the proposed terms have been in the right direction for the community. Lesi Maol stated that they are committed to ensuring that the agreement is robust, fair, and transparent, thereby establishing the confidence and goodwill necessary for a successful resumption of oil and gas activities. The organization remains focused on leveraging this momentum to secure not just economic gains but also the social and environmental justice that the Ogoni people have long demanded from the federal authorities.