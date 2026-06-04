Oby Ezekwesili Rebuts Claims of Silence by Pastor Adeboye on Nigeria's National Crisis

Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili has spoken out to defend Pastor Enoch Adeboye, asserting that the RCCG leader has consistently advocated for better governance, security, and restructuring in Nigeria.

The socio-political landscape of Nigeria has long been characterized by a complex interplay between spiritual leadership and civic governance. In recent times, a wave of criticism has emerged targeting Pastor Enoch Adeboye , the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, with detractors claiming that he has remained conspicuously silent in the face of the country's mounting challenges.

This narrative suggests that one of the most influential religious figures in the nation has failed to use his platform to hold the government accountable during times of extreme hardship and insecurity. However, this perception has been strongly challenged by Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education and a prominent voice in Nigerian civil society, who has stepped forward to defend the cleric against these allegations of indifference.

In a detailed statement released via social media, Ezekwesili argued that the accusation of silence is fundamentally flawed and ignores a long history of public interventions by Pastor Adeboye. She asserted that the General Overseer has consistently spoken out on issues of governance, national security, and the need for systemic restructuring across various presidential administrations.

According to Ezekwesili, the perceived silence is not a result of the cleric's lack of will, but rather a lack of attention from the Nigerian public toward his actual words. She pointed out that his voice has been heard consistently since the 1990s, continuing through the early 2000s, 2010, 2020, and even into 2025. By providing this timeline, she sought to demonstrate that the cleric's commitment to national progress is a lifelong endeavor rather than a selective or occasional activity.

To support her claims, Ezekwesili referenced specific instances where Pastor Adeboye addressed the nation's leadership directly. She highlighted a Holy Ghost Service conducted in November 2025, where the cleric urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to take more decisive and uncompromising actions to combat the pervasive threat of insecurity across the federation.

During this address, Pastor Adeboye reportedly noted that while he can only offer advice to the Commander-in-Chief and cannot issue commands, he has consistently attempted to guide the leadership toward the right path. He emphasized the necessity of eliminating terrorists and those who sponsor such violence, regardless of their influence, social status, or political connections. This specific example serves as a rebuttal to the idea that the cleric avoids confronting the presidency on critical matters of life and death.

Beyond security, Ezekwesili brought attention to the cleric's stance on the structural flaws of the Nigerian state. She recalled a governance forum held on October 1, 2020, which was organized by the RCCG and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute to commemorate Nigeria's 60th Independence Anniversary. During this event, Pastor Adeboye spoke candidly about the absurdity of the current administrative arrangement, specifically mentioning the ridiculousness of a traditional ruler being required to inform a local government chairman before traveling.

He issued a stark warning that Nigeria must either undergo meaningful restructuring or face the risk of breaking apart. He noted that such a conclusion was a matter of common sense and did not require prophetic revelation to understand. In her concluding remarks, Ezekwesili urged Nigerians to shift their focus from questioning the silence of influential leaders to acting upon the messages that have already been delivered.

She argued that the real challenge lies in the implementation of reforms and the collective demand for better governance. By calling for national unity, she suggested that citizens should collaborate to confront the country's challenges and support every effort aimed at achieving sustainable development. Her defense of Pastor Adeboye serves as a broader commentary on the importance of listening to seasoned voices and moving beyond superficial criticisms to address the root causes of Nigeria's instability





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oby Ezekwesili Enoch Adeboye Nigeria Governance National Security RCCG

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pastor Adeboye never protested under Jonathan - Apostle Johnson SulemanThe Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor

Read more »

Peter Obi advises young Nigerians about Pastor AdeboyePresidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has urged young Nigerians not to place on Pastor Enoch Adeboye responsibilities

Read more »

'Pastor Adeboye wrong target' — Ezekwesili reveals reasons behind criticismsFormer Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye against growing public criticism, arguing that the revered cleric is

Read more »

Ezekwesili Defends Pastor Adeboye Amid Public CriticismFormer Minister Obiageli Ezekwesili defends Pastor Enoch Adeboye, stating he should not be blamed for Nigeria's challenges or targeted by public anger over insecurity, economic hardship, and governance failures.

Read more »