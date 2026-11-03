Oby Ezekwesili Demands Independent Voter Register Audit for 2027 Elections

Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili calls for a Citizens' Electoral Rescue Team to investigate alleged voter register manipulation by INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Nigerian Minister of Education, Obiageli "Oby" Ezekwesili, has issued a stern demand for an independent investigation into serious allegations concerning the integrity of Nigeria's voter register. In a formal open memorandum dated November 3, 2026, released from Abuja, Ezekwesili insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) is incapable of investigating itself impartially. She argued that the current leadership of the electoral body lacks the credibility necessary to guarantee free and fair elections in the upcoming cycle.

Allegations Of AI Manipulation And Duplicate Records

Ezekwesili based her urgent call on statements allegedly made by Dr Lawrence Bayode, the Director of Information and Communication Technology at INEC. During television appearances on October 30 and November 1, Bayode reportedly disclosed that registration officers had exploited their official credentials to introduce fraudulent data into the system. According to these disclosures, officers utilized AI-generated photographs, duplicate records, and fabricated entries across several states to manipulate the voter list.

Also read INEC Flags 268 AI-Generated Voter Records Ahead of 2027 Elections

The former minister emphasized that these revelations have raised profound concerns regarding the operational transparency of the electoral commission. She stated that the question of whether Nigeria can conduct a credible 2027 election under INEC's current leadership has already been answered negatively. Ezekwesili warned that public trust in the commission has fallen sharply and that failure to address these specific allegations could undermine the entire electoral process before voting begins.

Proposal For Citizens Electoral Rescue Team

To address these systemic risks, Ezekwesili proposed the establishment of a Citizens' Electoral Rescue Team tasked with taking over the clean-up of the voter register. This independent body would be empowered to conduct forensic audits, identify fraudulent entries, and oversee citizen observation and verification processes. The team would operate independently of INEC to ensure that the integrity of the electoral framework is restored through transparent and verifiable means.

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The composition of this proposed rescue team is designed to exclude any individuals with potential conflicts of interest. Serving and former INEC officials, public office holders, candidates, and party officials would be barred from membership. Instead, the team would comprise independent forensic experts, cybersecurity specialists, biometric analysts, civil society organizations, the Nigerian Bar Association, academics, religious and traditional leaders, political party observers, and international election observers.

Exclusion Of Political Parties From Control

While political parties would be permitted to observe the activities of the rescue team, they would have no control over its operations or decision-making processes. Ezekwesili stressed that this structural separation is essential to protect the independence of the audit and prevent partisan interference. The goal is to create a neutral environment where technical experts and civil society can work together to cleanse the register without external pressure or influence from political actors.

Ezekwesili described the voter register as the foundational element of any credible election, asserting that manipulation at this stage compromises the entire democratic process. She quoted the principle that the register acts as the first ballot, meaning that if it is rigged, every subsequent ballot is effectively rigged before it is cast. This perspective highlights the critical nature of accurate voter identification in maintaining public confidence in the final results.

Demands For Accountability And Public Disclosure

The memorandum outlines strict requirements for accountability, including the public disclosure of officers implicated in the alleged manipulation. Ezekwesili urged that anyone found responsible for introducing fraudulent data should be held accountable following a credible and thorough investigation. She called on civil society organizations, professional bodies, and other stakeholders to support this proposal, emphasizing that urgent action is needed to restore faith in the electoral system.

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Furthermore, the proposed team is expected to operate with full transparency, making relevant election information available to all Nigerians and reporting directly to the public. Ezekwesili advised stakeholders to act immediately while evidence relating to the allegations remains accessible and fresh. By implementing these measures, she believes Nigeria can salvage the integrity of the 2027 general elections and ensure that the will of the people is accurately reflected in the outcome.