Oborevwori proposes N1.237trn 2027 budget, cuts spending by 28.5%

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has proposed a N1.237 trillion 2027 budget, a 28.5 per cent reduction from the 2026 estimate, with 65 per cent for capital expenditure. The governor says the cut reflects a fiscal discipline plan funded largely from within the state.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has proposed a N1.237 trillion budget for the 2027 fiscal year, a reduction of N493.01 billion or 28.5 per cent from the N1.729 trillion approved for 2026.

The governor presented the estimates to the State House of Assembly in Asaba, tagging the proposal the Budget of Sustained Prosperity and Enhanced Growth. He said the reduction was informed by a more realistic revenue framework, stronger internally generated revenue and a commitment to keeping expenditure within the state's financial capacity. The proposal comprises N430 billion, or 35 per cent, for recurrent expenditure and N806.8 billion, or 65 per cent, for capital projects.

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Oborevwori Defends N1.237 Trillion Budget Proposal

Oborevwori said the budget was designed around fiscal sustainability rather than ambitious revenue projections or excessive borrowing, meaning the state would spend only what it can earn. The governor urged lawmakers to give the proposal accelerated consideration and approval, saying it would consolidate ongoing programmes, expand infrastructure and improve residents' welfare. Infrastructure is a major focus, with the two Ministries of Works expected to receive N320 billion for road construction, rehabilitation and other critical projects across the state.

Another N50 billion is proposed for intervention projects across the 25 local government areas, supporting community infrastructure beyond major urban centres. Education is allocated N74 billion, covering primary, technical, secondary and higher education, with primary education getting N10 billion, technical education N12 billion, secondary education N12 billion and higher education N40 billion. The health sector is expected to receive N50 billion to strengthen medical infrastructure and improve access to essential services.

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Asaba Capital Territory and Warri, Uvwie and Environs are each proposed to receive N20 billion under the administration's urban renewal agenda. The energy sector has been allocated N12 billion, while agriculture and social intervention programmes are expected to receive N5 billion each. The governor said investment in electricity infrastructure is significant as the state seeks better power supply, industrial activity and a stronger business environment.

Oyo State Unveils 2027 Budget Estimates

The proposal also includes reforms to strengthen the regulatory framework for the state's electricity market and improve electricity governance, expected to complement power investments and attract private participation. In a related development, Oyo State has presented its own 2027 budget proposal, tagged the Budget of Sustained Progress, to consolidate gains in key sectors and accelerate socio-economic development.

Governor Seyi Makinde presented the Oyo proposal to the Oyo State House of Assembly last week, with priorities covering infrastructure, agriculture, human capital development and public-private partnerships. At a breakdown session at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in Ibadan, Permanent Secretary Mr Julius Ayanleke said the plan aligns with the vision of making Oyo State Nigeria's fastest-growing economy.

He listed completing ongoing projects, improving Internally Generated Revenue, attracting public and private investment, supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and expanding infrastructure as major priorities. Ayanleke said capital expenditure of N670.03 billion accounts for 60.1 per cent of the Oyo proposal, while recurrent expenditure of N445.31 billion represents 39.9 per cent. He said major projects, including the Ibadan Circular Road, Ido-Eruwa Road and several rural roads, received adequate funding to ensure timely completion.

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Makinde Administration Details Revenue Targets

On 2026 budget performance between January and September, he said the state generated N618.72 billion, and the 2027 budget was developed through the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, sectoral planning and stakeholder consultations across the seven geopolitical zones. Fiscal targets include prioritising completion of ongoing projects, reducing non-essential overhead costs, improving personnel and recurrent spending efficiency and growing IGR by at least 10 per cent annually between 2027 and 2029.

Other targets are funding recurrent expenditure through sustainable revenue sources, diversifying revenue, accelerating critical capital projects and expanding access to grants, development funding and PPP arrangements. The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Gafar Bello, attributed the state's budget performance since 2019 to transparency, fiscal discipline, efficiency and effective fiscal management tools.

Experts Praise Oyo Budget Transparency

The President of the Multi-disciplinary Finance Professionals, Dr (Prince) Oyedepo Oyebade, praised the Oyo government for transparently presenting the 2027 budget and implementing the 2026 budget impressively. He noted that the state's 103 per cent performance on statutory allocation on a pro-rata basis reflects prudent and realistic revenue projections and commended the sustained transparency, accountability and January-to-December budget cycle.

Those present included the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Budget, Mr Kehinde Ogunsanya, Accountant-General Mrs Kikelomo Adegoke and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr Taiwo Popoola.