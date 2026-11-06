Oborevwori, Diri, Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda nominated for 2026 South South Media and Entertainment Awards

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri lead the nominations for the second South South Media and Entertainment Awards, holding on December 6, 2026, at Aztech Arcum Event Centre in Port Harcourt.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, have clinched nominations for the 2026 South South Media and Entertainment Awards (SSMEA).

The second edition of the awards will hold on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at the Aztech Arcum Event Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Also listed for recognition are Nollywood actors Sam Dede and Monalisa Chinda, alongside prominent individuals, bankers, captains of industry, academicians, organizations and institutions that performed creditably in their fields during the year under review. Two commercial banks, TAJ Bank and Globus Bank, will receive special awards at the event.

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Governors Dignitaries Attend Ceremony

The governors and other dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony. The red-carpet session will begin at 5pm, while the main ceremony will commence at 6pm. The event is widely regarded as the most prestigious awards event in Nigeria's southern region. Organisers said the awards cover banking, entertainment, sports, health, academia and revenue generation, among other sectors.

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The initiative began in 2024 as the Rivers State Media and Entertainment Awards before being expanded to cover all six states of the South South geopolitical zone ahead of the second edition. SSMEA President Sammy Wejinya said the expansion followed the massive success of the inaugural edition and the organisers' desire to extend the vision of improving service delivery across the region.

He said the awards are meant to encourage improved performance and service delivery in every sector of the economy. Anyone who knows me knows my love for perfection and excellence, Wejinya was quoted as saying on the SSMEA official website. He said his team thought it wise to continue the initiative, which was birthed in 2024 as the Rivers State Media and Entertainment Awards.

SSMEA Expansion Across South South

The massive success we recorded at the inaugural edition informed our decision, as a group, to spread our tentacles and extend the vision of improving service delivery in all sectors of the economy to all six South South States in Nigeria, he said. Our activities cover virtually every sector of the economy, from revenue generation to sports, health to entertainment, banking to academia, Wejinya added.

He said it is the organisers' belief that all key stakeholders will raise their game and consistently put their best foot forward, knowing that the SSMEAwards and the wider society are watching. All of this adds up to the crux of the initiative and we believe that we will be contributing our quota in making society a better place, he concluded. The awards will recognise contributions and performance across the six states of the South South region.