Obitugbo Community Appeals for Peace Amidst Land Dispute and Rising Tensions

The Itsekiri community of Obitugbo in Delta State is urging for urgent intervention to quell rising tensions and prevent conflict with neighboring communities over land disputes. Leaders fear escalating rhetoric and potential violence, especially due to a proposed university project crucial for the community's future. They are calling on the governor and security agencies to mediate and ensure peace.

The serene Itsekiri community of Obitugbo , nestled in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State , is facing a growing threat to its peaceful existence, a threat stemming from inflammatory rhetoric and land dispute s with the neighboring Oghara community. For generations, the people of Obitugbo have cultivated the land, built homes, and raised families, their lives deeply interwoven with the very soil their ancestors settled centuries ago. This community, renowned for its harmonious relationships with neighbors and its aspirations for a brighter future, including a proposed university poised to reshape local lives, now finds itself teetering on the edge of potential unrest.

The source of this growing apprehension is a barrage of inflammatory statements and online discourse emanating from certain individuals within the neighboring Oghara community. This situation, initially rooted in claims over land ownership, has escalated into genuine fears of conflict between Itsekiri and Urhobo residents, two groups that have historically coexisted without significant friction. The leaders of Obitugbo are calling for urgent intervention to quell the escalating tension and prevent it from spiraling into violence, emphasizing their commitment to peace and their deep concern for the safety of their community.

Mr. Joseph Taye Akuyoma, the chairman of the Obitugbo Community Management Committee, expressed the community's worries, stating that they are peace-loving people who will not stand by while external forces are urged to mobilize against them. He further highlighted the fear and anxiety gripping the community, particularly among children and elders. The community's plea is straightforward: Governor Sheriff Oborevwori must intervene immediately to defuse the situation before words transform into actions, and before the situation escalates further.

The leadership of Obitugbo emphasized their history of utilizing dialogue and official channels to resolve disputes with neighboring communities, consistently prioritizing peaceful resolutions over conflict. Dr. Chris Eburajolo, chairman of the Koko Community Management Authority, echoed this sentiment by affirming the clearly defined boundaries of Obitugbo. Similar concerns were expressed by Comrade Akra Utien Daniel of Ajagbodudu, who appealed for respect for history, defined borders, and peaceful coexistence. The community seeks the preservation of a peaceful environment.

However, the anxieties of Obitugbo extend beyond the current tensions, reaching towards its vision for the future, particularly regarding the proposed University of Warri, a project that offers hope to the community. This proposed university represents the promise of jobs, educational opportunities for children, and a future that transcends the constraints of mere subsistence. Mr. Dandy Adagba, secretary of the community management committee, stressed the critical importance of stability, warning that any escalation into conflict could drive away potential investors and jeopardize the university project, leading to dire consequences for the younger generation. The community is working towards a sustainable and secure future.

Pa Broderick Utienyin, an elder of the community with decades of experience in the region, encapsulated the community's sentiment: “This land is our identity. We will protect it, but we want to protect it in peace. All we ask is that the government sends security agencies to watch over us and call everyone to a table for dialogue.” The current situation demands attention. The community is currently enveloped by palpable anxiety, despite no reported instances of violence. Leaders are imploring all parties involved to cease the inflammatory rhetoric, embrace reason, and remember that neighbors are not enemies. The community's leaders have expressed the need for the government to provide the security agencies for surveillance and to convene everyone for a dialogue in order to resolve the issues peacefully. They want to protect their identity and live peacefully with their neighbors





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Obitugbo Itsekiri Urhobo Land Dispute Delta State Conflict Peace University Of Warri Community Governor

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