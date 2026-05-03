Obidient Movement Reaffirms Support for Peter Obi, Cites Growing Popularity

The Obidient Movement Worldwide has reiterated its strong support for Peter Obi, highlighting increased mobilization and the emergence of new support groups, particularly in Northern Nigeria, despite perceived attempts to hinder his political ambitions. The movement remains committed to Obi’s political future ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Obidient Movement Worldwide, a significant force in Nigerian politics, has once again publicly affirmed its unwavering support for Peter Obi , the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

This reaffirmation comes amidst a perceived climate of opposition and attempts to impede his political trajectory. Yunusa Tanko, the Interim National Coordinator of the movement, articulated this continued backing in a recent post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. Tanko’s statement underscores the belief within the movement that Obi’s popularity is not waning but rather experiencing continued growth, despite challenges and obstacles encountered.

He specifically referenced ongoing efforts, which he characterized as attempts to frustrate Obi’s political ambitions, asserting that these efforts have paradoxically served to bolster his appeal and strengthen the resolve of his supporters. The movement’s commitment to Obi’s political future is described as firm and resolute, particularly as the nation looks ahead to the 2027 elections.

This dedication is not merely a passive endorsement; it is coupled with active mobilization and the formation of new support structures designed to broaden Obi’s reach and consolidate his base. Recent developments highlighted by Tanko include the emergence of a new and dynamic support group, the “Peter Obi 4 President Movement.

” This organization, spearheaded by Comrade Awal Abubakar Rafin Kuka, has rapidly established a presence in 19 states across Northern Nigeria, a region often considered crucial in determining the outcome of presidential elections. The swift expansion of this grassroots network is presented as compelling evidence of sustained and growing public interest in Obi’s political vision and project.

Tanko emphasized that the proliferation of such support groups is not an isolated phenomenon but rather a reflection of a broader trend of increasing mobilization in favor of Obi across various regions of the country. This organic growth, he argues, directly contradicts narratives suggesting a decline in Obi’s support base. Instead, it demonstrates a resilience and adaptability within the Obidient Movement, capable of responding to challenges and capitalizing on opportunities to expand its influence.

The movement views this expansion as a direct consequence of the perceived unfair attempts to stifle Obi’s political aspirations, suggesting that such actions have inadvertently galvanized his supporters and attracted new adherents to his cause. The message is clear: attempts to diminish Obi’s influence are backfiring, strengthening his position and broadening his appeal. The core message of the Obidient Movement, as reiterated by Tanko, centers on the promise of political reform and national renewal.

This message resonates with a significant segment of the Nigerian population, particularly young people and those disillusioned with the traditional political establishment. The movement’s rallying cry, “A New Nigeria is POssible,” encapsulates this aspiration for a fundamental transformation of the country’s political landscape and socio-economic structures. Tanko’s statement serves as a direct call to action, urging individuals to “Stand with Peter Obi” and embrace the vision of a reformed and revitalized Nigeria.

The movement’s strategy appears to be focused on building a broad-based coalition of support, transcending regional, ethnic, and religious divides. The emphasis on grassroots mobilization and the formation of new support groups like the “Peter Obi 4 President Movement” are key components of this strategy. The Obidient Movement’s continued support for Obi signals its intention to remain a major player in Nigerian politics, actively shaping the discourse and influencing the direction of the country’s political future.

The movement’s leadership believes that Obi represents a viable alternative to the status quo and is committed to ensuring that his message of change reaches all corners of Nigeria. The 2027 elections are viewed as a critical opportunity to translate this support into tangible political gains and advance the cause of national renewal





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Obi Obidient Movement 2027 Elections Labour Party Nigeria Politics Political Support Grassroots Mobilization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Obi not a candidate; going nowhere in 2027 — ex-Obidient KitiyaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »

Peter Obi Mourns Dedicated Obidient Movement Supporter, Mike OkakaFormer Anambra Governor Peter Obi has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Mike Okaka, a devoted supporter of the Obidient Movement, who passed away in the United States. Obi praised Okaka's unwavering commitment to a new Nigeria and extended condolences to his family and the Obidient community.

Read more »

Obidient Movement urges calm amid opposition realignmentThe Obidient Movement on Saturday urged calm as speculation mounts over a political realignment involving Peter Obi and other opposition figures.

Read more »

Peter Obi in Consultations for 2027 Presidential Run, Possible Party DefectionThe Obidient Movement confirms Peter Obi is consulting with stakeholders regarding his 2027 presidential ambition, amid reports of a potential defection from the African Democratic Congress to the Nigeria Democratic Congress alongside Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Read more »

Peter Obi's 2027 Presidential Bid: Obidient Movement Calls for Calm Amid SpeculationsThe Obidient Movement urges supporters to remain calm as Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, engages in high-level consultations for his 2027 bid. The movement reassures that Obi is focused on securing Nigeria's future and will address the public soon, dismissing speculative reports about his political future.

Read more »

Omokri Urges Northern Voters to Reconsider Support for Peter ObiNigeria's ambassador to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has cautioned northern voters against relying on Peter Obi in the 2027 elections, citing a pattern of party defections and alleged instability following Obi's involvement with various political parties. Omokri's statement comes after Obi's recent resignation from the African Democratic Congress.

Read more »