ADC chieftain Dele Momodu has rejected Governor Chukwuma Soludo's claim that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 election, saying Peter Obi will defeat him spectacularly in Anambra State.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Dele Momodu, has dismissed Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo's prediction that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election, insisting that Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate Peter Obi will defeat the President in the state.

Momodu, the Deputy Director-General of Media and Communications of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, said Obi would defeat Soludo spectacularly during the election. He spoke on Thursday while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today programme. With due respect to Prof. Soludo, he has joined those people I said were speaking like robots about Tinubu, Momodu said. I guarantee you that Peter Obi will disgrace him spectacularly during the election.

Also read ADC Chieftain Momodu Says Nigerians Reject Tinubu Over Economic Hardship

Soludo Backs Tinubu 2027 Election

Soludo had earlier on Thursday handed over the All Progressives Grand Alliance flag to Vice-President Kashim Shettima as the party formally adopted President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election. The event took place at an APC presidential campaign rally in Anambra State attended by top party chieftains. At the rally, Soludo declared that Tinubu did not need to rig the 2027 election because his administration's performance would secure his re-election.

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To our people, this election, to the best of our knowledge, is already won and lost, the governor said. The President doesn't need to rig the election. President Tinubu doesn't need to rig the election, Soludo added. All over the country today, in every state of Nigeria, it is President Tinubu and Shettima's ticket versus one other party.

Whereas you have some other candidates who are strong in some parts of the country but don't exist in others. Asked whether Obi could win Anambra despite Soludo and former governor Chris Ngige supporting Tinubu, and whether he had seen the crowd at the APC rally in the state, Momodu dismissed the significance of the gathering.

Momodu Dismisses APC Campaign

It's good to see the crowd, but I am telling you they are beginning to nauseate Nigerians, and that is why Nigerians are shouting bamayi, bamayi, he said. He also claimed that criticism of Tinubu was growing, with leaders increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with the President. Commenting on the APC's campaign activities across the country, Momodu argued that the ruling party's extensive mobilisation reflected its concerns about the outcome of the election.

The only reason they are going everywhere feverishly is because they know they will lose the election, Momodu said. I am 66-plus. I have never seen this kind of campaign where the President is beginning to sound like an opposition leader. Momodu also accused Tinubu of treating APC governors like robots, alleging that their public statements appeared coordinated.

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I monitored each of the governors. Let me tell you emphatically that they are being treated like robots. There is no question about it, he said. Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party, won Anambra State and finished third nationally with more than six million votes.

Obi Plans 2027 Presidential Bid

He is seeking the presidency again in 2027 on the platform of the NDC, where he is expected to face Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the ADC and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress.