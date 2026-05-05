Obi's Move to NDC Attracts 10 Million New Registrants, Coordinator Claims

Dr. Adefolaseye Adebayo, South West Coordinator of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, asserts that Peter Obi's popularity remains strong following his switch to the Nigerian Democratic Congress, citing a surge of 10 million new registrations within 24 hours.

The political landscape in Nigeria is experiencing significant shifts as former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso have recently transitioned from the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) to the Nigerian Democratic Congress ( NDC ).

This move, occurring just before the upcoming general elections, has sparked considerable debate and analysis regarding its potential impact on Obi's presidential aspirations. Dr. Adefolaseye Adebayo, the South West Coordinator of the Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement, addressed these concerns in a recent interview with Arise TV, firmly asserting that Obi's popularity and potential for success remain undiminished. She emphasized that Obi’s appeal transcends party affiliation, resting instead on his individual qualities and demonstrated capabilities.

Adebayo highlighted the widespread nature of Obi’s support base, stating it extends across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, indicating a national resonance that is not limited by regional boundaries. This broad appeal, she argues, is a key factor in maintaining optimism about his chances in the upcoming elections. The assertion that Obi’s prospects have diminished is, according to Adebayo, a misjudgment of the depth and breadth of his following.

A particularly striking statistic shared by Adebayo during the interview was the reported surge in NDC registrations following Obi’s defection. She claimed that within a mere 24 hours of Obi joining the NDC, approximately 10 million Nigerians completed the registration process. This substantial influx of new members, Adebayo contends, serves as a powerful indicator of the enthusiasm and commitment surrounding Obi’s political journey.

The sheer volume of registrations suggests a significant number of individuals are willing to align themselves with the NDC specifically because of Obi’s presence within the party. This rapid growth in membership could potentially translate into increased electoral support and a stronger foundation for Obi’s campaign. The claim of 10 million registrations is a bold statement, and its verification would be crucial in fully assessing the impact of Obi’s move.

However, even if the number is an approximation, it undeniably points to a considerable level of public interest and engagement. The speed with which these registrations occurred underscores the responsiveness of the electorate to Obi’s political decisions. The shift from ADC to NDC has been met with mixed reactions, with some political analysts expressing skepticism about the strategic implications of the move.

Critics suggest that the NDC may not provide the same level of platform or resources as other established political parties, potentially hindering Obi’s ability to effectively compete in the presidential race. However, Adebayo’s perspective directly challenges this narrative, emphasizing that the strength of Obi’s candidacy lies not in the party structure but in his personal connection with voters.

She believes that Obi’s integrity, competence, and vision for Nigeria resonate deeply with a large segment of the population, and that this connection will prove to be more influential than any perceived limitations of the NDC. The focus on Obi’s personality and capabilities as the driving force behind his support base is a central theme in Adebayo’s defense of his political trajectory.

This argument suggests that Obi has cultivated a level of trust and admiration among Nigerians that transcends traditional party loyalties, positioning him as a unique and potentially disruptive force in the upcoming elections. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Adebayo’s optimistic assessment proves accurate and whether Obi can successfully leverage his newfound party affiliation to achieve his presidential ambitions





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