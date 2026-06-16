Obi Reaffirms Inclusive Dialogue as Key to Tackling Nigeria's Security Crisis

Peter Obi, NDC presidential candidate, emphasizes non-confrontational approach to insecurity, willing to engage all parties including bandits.

In a recent interview on Nevon Black Box, Peter Obi , the 2027 presidential candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), reiterated his steadfast commitment to inclusive dialogue as a fundamental strategy for addressing Nigeria's persistent insecurity challenges.

Speaking with news anchor Rufai Oseni, Obi delved into the complexities of the nation's security crisis, emphasizing that a non-confrontational approach is essential for sustainable peace. He stated, 'I keep saying it, I want to discuss with everybody. I am not here to apportion blame on who is wrong or who is right.

' This statement underscores his belief that blame-shifting has hampered previous efforts, and that only by bringing all stakeholders to the table can lasting solutions be achieved. Obi's remarks come amidst ongoing debates about the role of Sheikh Abubakar Gumi in mediating with bandits and other armed groups. Rather than dismissing such engagements, Obi expressed a willingness to sit down with all parties involved, including armed actors, to find common ground.

He referenced his tenure as Governor of Anambra State, where he successfully employed inclusive dialogue with traditional rulers and community leaders to resolve local conflicts.

'I want to sit down with everybody in solving these problems. I want to sit down with everybody and say, let's do it this way,' Obi explained, drawing a parallel between his past governance style and his envisioned presidential approach. When questioned about the possibility of resistance from armed groups or their sympathizers, Obi projected unwavering confidence in his persuasive abilities.

He likened the situation to a medical emergency, arguing that just as a sick person would seek treatment to recover, those embroiled in violence would be willing to engage in dialogue because they recognize the need for a solution.

'They are in the problem. How can you say you'll call somebody who is sick to come to the hospital and he'll say he won't come? He'll come because he wants to recover,' Obi asserted. This metaphorical reasoning reflects his belief that no one is inherently opposed to peace, and that a genuine invitation to dialogue can overcome initial reluctance.

Obi's proposal for inclusive dialogue is part of a broader vision for national security that prioritizes addressing root causes of violence, such as poverty, inequality, and lack of opportunity. He argues that military force alone cannot resolve the deep-seated grievances that fuel insurgency and banditry. Instead, a holistic approach combining security measures with socio-economic development and political inclusion is necessary.

Obi emphasized that as president, he would create platforms for continuous engagement with all sectors of society, including marginalized groups, to ensure that no voice is left unheard. This strategy, he believes, will foster trust and cooperation, ultimately leading to a more secure and stable Nigeria. Critics have questioned the feasibility of negotiating with criminal elements, but Obi remains undeterred.

He points to examples from other countries where dialogue has successfully de-escalated conflicts, and insists that Nigeria must be willing to explore every avenue. The NDC candidate's stance has generated both support and skepticism, with some praising his willingness to engage, while others argue that it could embolden armed groups.

Nevertheless, Obi's message is clear: inclusive dialogue is not a sign of weakness but a strategic tool for building consensus and achieving lasting peace. As the 2027 elections approach, his security platform will likely be a key point of debate in the Nigerian political landscape





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