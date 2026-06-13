Obi Promises Kanu Release and Dialogue with Armed Groups if Elected President

Former Anambra governor Peter Obi pledges to free IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and engage armed groups in negotiations as part of a comprehensive security plan for Nigeria.

Peter Obi , the candidate of the New Democratic Coalition for the 2027 presidential race, reiterated his pledge to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu , the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, should he win the election.

In a press engagement held in Washington, the former governor of Anambra State emphasized that Kanu's continued incarceration over alleged radio remarks is unjustifiable and counter‑productive. Obi argued that the state should not imprison a person merely for expressing views on a broadcast platform, and he called for a policy of dialogue rather than repression when dealing with political dissent.

He stated that his administration would prioritize open discussions with all parties, including those labeled as agitators, as a cornerstone of a broader strategy to tackle Nigeria's persistent security challenges





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Peter Obi Nnamdi Kanu IPOB Nigeria Security Dialogue Policy

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