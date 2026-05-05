Obi, Kwankwaso’s Exit from ADC: Coordinator Reveals Internal Crises, Alleged Interference

The Abuja coordinator of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement details the reasons behind Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s departure from the ADC, citing internal crises, alleged external interference, and strategic political considerations. He also alleges corruption within the judiciary.

Mallam Jabir Ibrahim Yaro, the Abuja coordinator of the Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement, has provided a comprehensive explanation for the departure of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

Yaro detailed a confluence of factors, including significant internal party conflicts, allegations of external meddling, and carefully considered strategic political calculations. In an exclusive conversation with DAILY POST, Yaro highlighted the precarious state of Nigeria’s opposition landscape. He asserted that opposition parties are currently grappling with substantial challenges, often plagued by internal strife, and that no single party remains entirely free from such issues.

He further suggested the presence of influential actors actively contributing to this instability, specifically within the ADC. The decision by Obi to leave the ADC was also linked to recent judicial rulings, particularly a Supreme Court decision that Yaro characterized as a deliberate attempt to create a disadvantageous situation. While acknowledging he is not a legal professional, Yaro expressed his belief that the Supreme Court’s referral of the case back to the Federal High Court was a calculated move.

This skepticism stems from a deep-seated distrust of the lower court system, fueled by allegations of undue influence and corruption. Yaro directly accused a government minister of exerting control over the Federal High Court, citing instances of alleged benefits bestowed upon judges, including the provision of housing, land, and vehicles. He argued that such actions compromise the impartiality of the judiciary and preclude the possibility of a fair outcome in the Federal High Court.

Beyond external pressures and judicial concerns, Yaro emphasized the internal problems within the ADC as a key driver of Obi and Kwankwaso’s decision. He stated that the initial agreement for the coalition was predicated on transparency and fairness, specifically promising direct or transparent primaries, or a consensus-based selection process.

However, Yaro claimed that these promises were ultimately broken. He alleged that an individual within the party was attempting to consolidate power and suppress the expression of diverse interests. This internal power struggle, coupled with the external factors, created an untenable environment for Obi and Kwankwaso to remain within the ADC. Yaro firmly stated that Obi and his supporters are solely focused on contesting the presidency, dismissing any consideration of accepting a vice-presidential position.

He refuted accusations of selfishness, asserting that their ambition is driven by a genuine desire to lead the country. He underscored the significant grassroots support that Obi’s political movement enjoys, citing the sacrifices made by supporters during the 2023 election cycle, including instances of fatalities linked to their dedication to Obi’s candidacy.

Yaro also addressed the issue of regional power balance, arguing that it is the turn of Southern Nigeria to complete its tenure, implicitly supporting Obi’s candidacy as a representative of the South. He criticized another unnamed aspirant within the coalition for repeatedly seeking the ADC ticket, questioning their electability and advocating for support for alternative candidates.

Furthermore, Yaro downplayed the significance of the vice-presidential role in Nigeria’s political system, characterizing it as largely ceremonial. He pointed to the current administration as an example, noting that President Tinubu has never delegated power to the vice president since assuming office. The departure of both Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the ADC was swift and coordinated. Obi announced his resignation on Sunday, citing internal party issues, and subsequently joined the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kwankwaso followed suit shortly after, also announcing his exit from the ADC and joining Obi in the NDC. This move strongly suggests that both Obi and Kwankwaso intend to run on a joint ticket in the 2027 presidential election. The formation of this new alliance represents a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the upcoming election.

The allegations made by Yaro regarding judicial interference and internal party manipulation raise serious concerns about the integrity of Nigeria’s political processes and the fairness of its electoral system. The future success of the Obi-Kwankwaso coalition will depend on their ability to address these challenges and build a broad base of support across the country





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Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso ADC NDC Nigerian Politics 2027 Election Obi-Kwankwaso Movement Judiciary Corruption Opposition Parties

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