The Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso Media Office strongly rejects false reports of a split within the OK Movement. The office asserts the group remains united behind the NDC presidential ticket for the 2027 elections.

The Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso Media Office has issued a formal and forceful denial regarding reports that the OK Movement has withdrawn its support for the presidential ticket. The media office, operating under the leadership of National Director General Idris Zekeri, stated that claims suggesting a breakup within the political pressure group are completely false and designed to sow discord. This official response comes in direct reaction to a conflicting statement released by John Ughulu, who purportedly represents a faction of the OK Movement leadership.

Denial of Withdrawal From NDC Partnership

The core of the dispute centers on a statement issued on Friday by John Ughulu, the National Director General of the OK Movement, in which he announced the group's withdrawal from the Nigeria Democratic Congress. Ughulu claimed that the national leadership had been informed by the NDC presidential candidate and the party that they had decided to discontinue their political relationship with the OK Movement. In that same document, Ughulu stated that the movement would subsequently announce its preferred political party and presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, signaling a potential shift in allegiance.

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However, the Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso Media Office has categorically rejected this narrative, labeling it as both absurd and contradictory to the observable facts on the ground. Idris Zekeri, who signed the denial statement late on Friday night, argued that it is illogical for any organization named after Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to simultaneously claim withdrawal of support for the very individuals it is named to represent. The media office emphasized that the OK Movement, which stands for the Obedient and Kwankwassiyya Movements, remains fully mobilized and intact at every level of its structure.

Contradicting John Ughulus Official Claims

Idris Zekeri directly addressed the statement signed by John Ughulu, describing it as a misleading document circulating in parts of the media. The media office noted that the suggestion that the OK Movement has abandoned its principals is a contrived narrative created by desperate elements intent on generating needless confusion within the Nigerian political space. Zekeri insisted that the OK political group remains united, determined, and fully committed to the decisive victory of the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket, and that no such withdrawal has occurred.

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The media office further clarified that the OK Movement continues to operate with effective Coordinators for both the Obedient and Kwankwassiyya factions, reinforcing the argument that a unilateral withdrawal by a single official like John Ughulu is structurally unsound. They called on the general public, steadfast supporters, and members of the press to dismiss the purported statement entirely. The office characterized the actions of the individuals behind the conflicting statement as the work of people intent on causing mischief and diverting attention from the broader political project.

Commitment To 2027 Presidential Bid

Reaffirming its stance, the Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso Media Office stated that it will not be diverted by cheap propaganda or sponsored falsehoods. The organization emphasized that its central objective continues to be the success of the presidential campaign for Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso under the banner of the Nigeria Democratic Congress. The denial serves as a strategic move to consolidate support and prevent fragmentation among the grassroots base that the OK Movement has worked to mobilize since its inception.

The media office concluded its statement by reminding Nigerians that the vision of creating a New Nigeria that serves everyone remains unchanged. They urged all citizens to remain alert and committed to this broader vision, asserting that the country will genuinely become OK under their leadership. By firmly rejecting the claims made by John Ughulu, the media office aims to stabilize the political narrative and ensure that the focus remains on the collective goal of the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket for the upcoming electoral cycle.