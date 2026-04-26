Obi-Kwankwaso Alliance Looms as Party Sets Deadline, INEC Timetable Sparks Debate

A leading political party has indicated a two-week window for Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to join its platform and potentially secure the presidential ticket for the 2027 elections. This development coincides with opposition parties requesting an extension of INEC’s primary election deadline, citing potential disadvantages.

A significant development is unfolding in Nigerian politics as a leading political party has publicly signaled a limited timeframe for Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to potentially merge their political forces and contend for the presidential ticket in the upcoming 2027 elections .

This overture, communicated via a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, included a photograph depicting Obi and Kwankwaso in a handshake, accompanied by the optimistic message “Nigeria will be OK. ” This gesture has ignited speculation and fueled the formation of the “OK Movement,” a grassroots initiative designed to garner support for a potential joint ticket featuring the two prominent politicians.

The movement has already begun establishing its organizational structure, with Justin Ijeh, the national publicity secretary, announcing the appointments of key individuals to national, zonal, and state executive council positions. This rapid mobilization suggests a serious intent to capitalize on the perceived synergy between Obi and Kwankwaso’s political bases. The timing of this invitation coincides with ongoing legal battles within the political landscape.

A recent judgement in an appeal case involving the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), filed by David Mark’s faction against a suit brought by Nafiu Bala’s opposing group, has added another layer of complexity. This internal strife within the ADC highlights the challenges faced by opposition parties in consolidating their strength and presenting a unified front.

Simultaneously, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has established a crucial deadline of May 30, 2026, for political parties to finalize and submit their membership registers and officially nominate candidates for the 2027 presidential race. This deadline is proving to be a point of contention, as several opposition parties are actively lobbying INEC to extend the timeframe for conducting party primaries, specifically requesting an extension to the end of July.

These parties, including the ADC under David Mark’s leadership, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chaired by Kabiru Turaki, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), argue that the current schedule is deliberately structured to place them at a disadvantage. The core argument presented by these opposition leaders centers on the belief that the INEC timetable is insufficiently accommodating, hindering their ability to effectively organize and conduct thorough primary elections.

They contend that the limited time available will compromise the fairness and inclusivity of the selection process, potentially leading to internal dissent and weakening their overall electoral prospects. The request for an extension is framed as a necessary measure to ensure a level playing field and allow all parties a reasonable opportunity to identify and present their strongest candidates.

The potential alliance between Obi and Kwankwaso, coupled with the ongoing disputes within the ADC and the PDP, and the pressure on INEC to adjust its schedule, paints a picture of a highly dynamic and competitive political environment as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 presidential elections. The “OK Movement” represents a concrete effort to translate the perceived goodwill between Obi and Kwankwaso into tangible political momentum, while the INEC deadline serves as a critical benchmark that will shape the strategies and alliances of all participating parties.

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether these efforts will succeed in reshaping the Nigerian political landscape and offering a viable alternative to the established political order. The interplay between legal challenges, electoral deadlines, and potential political mergers will undoubtedly define the trajectory of the 2027 election cycle.

The success of the 'OK Movement' hinges on the ability of Obi and Kwankwaso to overcome any existing differences and present a united front, appealing to a broad spectrum of voters disillusioned with the current political climate. Furthermore, the response of INEC to the requests for an extension of the primary election deadline will be a significant indicator of its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process





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