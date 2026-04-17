Obi-Kwankwaso Alliance Could Be 'Death Knell' for Tinubu in 2027, Says Kwankwasiyya Spokesperson

A key figure from the Kwankwasiyya Movement suggests a joint presidential ticket featuring Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would pose a significant threat to President Bola Tinubu's re-election chances in 2027, citing their strong grassroots support and potential to unite disparate regions of the country.

A potential political alliance between prominent opposition figures Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso could present a formidable challenge to President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 presidential election, according to Habib Mai-Lemo, a spokesperson for the Kwankwasiyya Movement. Mai-Lemo's assertion comes in the wake of growing online advocacy for such a partnership, with supporters of both politicians actively campaigning for a united front.

He emphasized the significant grassroots support that both Obi and Kwankwaso command across various regions of Nigeria, characterizing their respective followings as organic and possessing the inherent capacity to sway electoral results. The spokesperson elaborated that a collaborative effort between Obi and Kwankwaso could serve to bridge existing political and regional divides, specifically highlighting its potential to unite the North and the South-East, while simultaneously bolstering support across the broader southern territories of the nation.

Mai-Lemo acknowledged that prior attempts to forge a similar alliance in anticipation of the 2023 general elections ultimately failed to materialize. However, he firmly maintained that the underlying concept remains a potent and viable strategy for reshaping the political landscape. He articulated that a unified front, spearheaded by these two influential political personalities and potentially augmented by endorsements from other regional leaders, would undoubtedly create significant ripples throughout Nigeria's political ecosystem.

'I think we have to be very realistic,' Mai-Lemo stated, underscoring the need for pragmatic considerations in political strategy. 'We have to understand that we have seen what alliances have done. At times it's necessary to look at the reality on the ground for you to be able to attain what you intend to achieve.' He further elaborated on the unique appeal of both leaders, asserting, 'Like I told you, in the whole of the country now everybody knows that it's only Peter Obi and Kwankwaso that have organic followers. Those followers are ready. Infact, there's a lot to benefit from it.'

The strategic advantages of such a partnership, as outlined by Mai-Lemo, are substantial. He believes it would foster greater cohesion between the northern and eastern parts of Nigeria, while also consolidating support from the entirety of the southern regions. 'It will help us to close rank between northern and eastern Nigeria, and the entire southern part of the country,' he explained. The effectiveness of this proposed alliance, in his view, would lie in its broad appeal and the genuine connection its leaders have with the electorate.

Mai-Lemo concluded with a strong prediction, stating, 'I think it's the easy sell when there's support of the people in there. And I believe Tinubu's ticket will be dead on arrival once you have Peter Obi and Kwankwaso working together with the support of all the leaders from the other side of the country.' This statement underscores the perceived disruptive potential of a joint Obi-Kwankwaso ticket, suggesting it could render President Tinubu's re-election bid exceptionally challenging





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Peter Obi Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Bola Tinubu 2027 Election Political Alliance

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