Obi Cubana Clarifies Political Involvement: Focus on Inclusive Governance, Not Personal Gain

Nigerian entrepreneur Obi Cubana explains his growing engagement in politics is driven by a desire to foster inclusive governance and bridge the gap between citizens and the government, not by personal ambition. He addresses criticisms and emphasizes the need for transparency, accountability, and coordinated development.

Prominent Nigeria n entrepreneur and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely recognized as Obi Cubana , has clarified his burgeoning involvement in the political landscape, asserting that his engagement is not fueled by personal ambition or the pursuit of self-interest.

A vocal supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Obi Cubana articulated that his participation in political discourse stems from a deep-seated desire to foster inclusive governance and encourage meaningful citizen participation within Nigeria. In a statement released on Monday, he elaborated that his objective is to act as a bridge between the government and the populace, with a particular emphasis on engaging young people and ensuring representation across the nation's diverse regions. He underscored his own trajectory, stating, I have built my career as a private citizen through hard work, entrepreneurship, and strategic investments. I have never held public office nor benefited from government patronage. My involvement in political discourse is purely driven by a desire to create platforms for meaningful engagement—especially between young people and the older generation, and across Nigeria’s diverse regions. Obi Cubana highlighted his recent observations, noting a significant disconnect between the policies formulated by the government and the actual expectations of the citizens, even when these policies are conceived with good intentions. He observed, The gap between government and the people is real, and it is reflected in overwhelming public opinion. In recent months, I have observed that many policies, though designed with good intentions, fail to make a tangible impact on citizens, either due to poor communication or inadequate understanding of public expectations. Consequently, Obi Cubana issued a call to action for governments at all administrative levels, urging them to prioritize and implement deliberate strategies to enhance transparency, uphold accountability, and cultivate empathy. He stressed the paramount importance of public trust as the bedrock of any functional democratic system. It is unfortunate when citizens lose trust in their government. Rebuilding that trust must be a continuous and intentional effort. The people ultimately hold the power in a democracy, and their voices must be respected and reflected in governance, he emphasized. Addressing recent criticisms and allegations of anti-Igbo sentiment, Obi Cubana unequivocally dismissed such claims as divisive and unfounded. I have never, and will never, subscribe to any narrative that undermines the intelligence, unity, or contribution of the Igbo people or any ethnic group in Nigeria. Such insinuations are false and only serve to create division, he stated firmly. The businessman further advocated for a cohesive and integrated approach to governance that spans local, state, and federal tiers, asserting that this coordinated effort is essential for achieving tangible national development. We must begin to see governance as an integrated system. Development cannot be centralised; it must be coordinated across all tiers to truly impact lives, he explained. Regarding his association with the City Boy Movement, Obi Cubana clarified that the initiative is designed to stimulate broader political engagement, particularly among the youth and the private sector. The City Boy Movement represents an opportunity to redefine civic engagement by creating space for constructive dialogue where young Nigerians and the private sector can actively contribute to governance and policy direction, he said. In his concluding remarks, Obi Cubana implored Nigerians to transcend ethnic considerations in their political outlook, urging a shift in focus towards ideas and policies that champion unity and national advancement. Reducing political participation to ethnic sentiments diminishes the essence of democracy. Our focus should be on ideas, policies, and collective progress—not divisive narratives, he concluded





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