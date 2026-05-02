Obi and Kwankwaso to Announce New Political Platform, Alliance Prepares for Attacks

ADC Chieftain Buba Galadima confirms Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso will reveal a new political alliance on Monday, warning supporters to prepare for a potential smear campaign from opponents. Kwankwaso is reportedly set to defect to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

A prominent figure within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), Alhaji Buba Galadima , has publicly stated that both Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are poised to unveil a new political alliance and platform on Monday.

This announcement was made during a crucial stakeholders meeting convened by the Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement in the nation’s capital, Abuja. Galadima’s address wasn’t simply a declaration of impending collaboration; it was a strategic briefing, preparing supporters for a potentially aggressive response from opposing political forces. He anticipates a coordinated campaign of negative publicity aimed at discrediting Obi and Kwankwaso, predicting the deployment of both traditional media columnists and a significant wave of social media influencers to launch attacks.

Galadima urged attendees, particularly those active on social media and those with influence in journalistic circles, to be ready to counter these anticipated attacks with robust and intellectual responses. He emphasized the importance of defending the integrity and honor of Obi and Kwankwaso, characterizing them as individuals of impeccable character. Drawing a parallel to the geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, Galadima advocated a strategy of measured response.

He advised supporters not to initiate conflict or engage in name-calling until provoked, but to then respond with the full force of their intellectual capabilities. He framed the opposing forces as comfortable and eager to instigate conflict, suggesting that the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance should not shy away from escalating the debate, metaphorically adding ‘kerosene’ to the fire.

He further asserted that the alliance is already in a vulnerable position, metaphorically ‘lying flat on the floor’, and therefore has nothing to lose by confronting their opponents. This rhetoric suggests a willingness to engage in a fierce and potentially protracted political battle. The core message was one of preparedness, resilience, and a commitment to defending their leaders against what Galadima believes will be a concerted smear campaign.

This confirmation follows recent reports from the Kwankwasiyya Movement, indicating that former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is preparing to leave the ADC and join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the coming week. This move is widely seen as a precursor to the formal announcement of the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance and the unveiling of their new political platform.

The shift to the NDC suggests a strategic realignment aimed at broadening their base of support and creating a more viable vehicle for contesting future elections. The implications of this alliance are significant, potentially reshaping the political landscape and offering a new alternative to the dominant political parties in Nigeria.

The upcoming announcement on Monday is therefore being closely watched by political analysts and observers, who are eager to understand the details of the collaboration and its potential impact on the upcoming electoral cycle. The focus now shifts to the specifics of the new platform and the strategies that Obi and Kwankwaso will employ to navigate the anticipated political challenges.

The emphasis on a strong defensive and counter-offensive strategy, as outlined by Galadima, signals a recognition of the intense competition they are likely to face





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