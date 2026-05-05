Obi and Kwankwaso’s Move to NDC Sparks Debate in Northern Nigeria

The alliance between Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and their move to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is generating mixed reactions in Northern Nigeria, with analysts and residents divided on its potential impact on the region’s political landscape.

The recent political shift involving Peter Obi , formerly a Labour Party presidential candidate, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso , ex-governor of Kano State, is sparking considerable discussion throughout Northern Nigeria .

The core of the debate centers on how voters in the region will react to their reported move to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). While party officials portray this as a crucial step towards forging a unified opposition, reactions from the North are mixed. Analysts and local residents are divided on whether this alliance will bolster or diminish the coalition’s appeal within the region.

The formal joining of Obi and Kwankwaso to the NDC occurred on Sunday in Abuja, where NDC national chairman, Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, presented them with membership cards, signifying their official alignment with the opposition. Kwankwaso explained that their decision stemmed from extensive consultations with NDC stakeholders, revealing a strong ideological compatibility. He stated, “We engaged in discussions with NDC stakeholders regarding the party and its ideology, and we found our beliefs to be remarkably similar.

” Obi echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the party’s commitment to national reconstruction and restoring faith in governance.

“This party is dedicated to forming a government that will rebuild Nigeria and ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians,” Obi declared. He also urged party members to prioritize unity and avoid internal conflicts and legal battles.

“Let us refrain from litigation. Party members, please avoid court proceedings. We are not legal professionals and do not want to divert our energies to legal disputes,” he added. Both leaders previously left the ADC, citing internal issues as the primary reason for their departure and subsequent joining of the NDC.

The Kwankwasiyya movement has articulated that the NDC represents a more secure political base for the 2027 general elections, citing ongoing internal crises and legal challenges within the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Habeeb Saleh Mohammed, the movement’s spokesperson, explained in an interview with DAILY POST that this move was essential to circumvent potential political and legal obstacles that could jeopardize their electoral prospects.

“To be clear, there are unresolved issues within the ADC,” he stated. “We initially left our previous party, NNPP, due to external pressures and induced internal conflicts. ” Mohammed further elaborated that the same problems that plagued their former party, NNPP, are now affecting the ADC, hindering its ability to function effectively.

“The ADC is currently embroiled in numerous court cases. Even when there was an opportunity to resolve these issues comprehensively, the case was sent back to a lower court, potentially leading to appeals in higher courts, including the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court. ” He argued that the limited timeframe before the elections makes remaining in a party entangled in legal disputes a significant risk.

“Given the timeframe, I doubt the ADC will be able to effectively manage this situation,” he added. He also revealed that the ADC is facing additional legal threats, including a case seeking its deregistration.

“Beyond this, there’s another case calling for the party’s dissolution by INEC, and another questioning the legitimacy of its leadership. ” These uncertainties prompted the movement to seek a more stable political platform.

“Anyone aiming to provide Nigerians with a viable platform and an alternative political party must prioritize a safer option, one free from internal strife or legal complications,” he said. Mohammed suggested that a joint ticket featuring Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso could foster national unity and potentially garner widespread support.

“The ideal scenario would be a joint ticket with Peter Obi and Kwankwaso. This would promote fairness and national cohesion,” he stated. He believes such a pairing would not encounter significant opposition in the North.

“I am confident that Northerners are discerning enough to make a rational decision. It’s not solely about someone’s origin but about their competence,” he said. Mohammed also emphasized the unwavering loyalty of Kwankwasiyya movement members to their leader and their commitment to supporting his decisions.

“Kwankwasiyya members have faith in our national leader’s abilities, capacity, and judgment. We fully support his choices. ” He highlighted Kwankwaso’s past political achievements as evidence of his leadership.

“We witnessed his success with NNPP when it was virtually unknown. He transformed it into a strong force, particularly in Kano and other states like Bauchi and Taraba,” he said. He concluded by reiterating the movement’s focus on selecting a platform that minimizes the risk of disruption leading up to the elections.

The move signals a strategic attempt to consolidate opposition forces and present a unified front in the upcoming electoral contest, but its success hinges on navigating the complexities of regional politics and addressing the concerns of voters in Northern Nigeria





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Peter Obi Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso NDC Nigeria Democratic Congress Northern Nigeria ADC NNPP Kwankwasiyya 2027 Elections Political Alliance

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