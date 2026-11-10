Obasanjo Says Nigeria's Power Crisis Needs Private Sector Takeover

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria will not solve its electricity crisis until the private sector takes greater responsibility, citing the telecoms model. He spoke at the Youth Governance Dialogue in Abeokuta.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria will not resolve its persistent electricity crisis until the private sector takes greater responsibility for the country's energy sector.

He said government alone cannot solve the problem. Obasanjo urged Nigeria to adopt the approach used in transforming the telecommunications industry by transferring greater responsibility to private operators. He spoke on Tuesday at the Youth Governance Dialogue, themed African Youth and Renaissance. The event took place at the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Also read Nigeria Power Sector Failure: 13 Years Post-Privatization

Obasanjo Urges Private Sector Role in Energy

Obasanjo argued that government had failed to resolve the electricity challenge despite its involvement in the sector. Government has tried, just like government tried with telecommunications, until we put it in the hands of the private sector, we didn't solve it, he said. And I believe that until we put energy in the hands of the private sector, we won't solve it, he added. The former president described energy as a critical driver of economic growth and national development.

He lamented Nigeria's insufficient progress in addressing its power challenges. He however expressed optimism that young Nigerians with innovative business and technological ideas could contribute to resolving the crisis. He urged them to translate their ideas into practical solutions. Obasanjo also challenged young people seeking to influence governance and public policy to acquire the knowledge and competence required to engage government institutions meaningfully.

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He stressed that competence was essential for meaningful engagement. Also speaking, a resource person, Oluwaseun Obasanjo, urged Nigerian youths to embrace innovation, technology and entrepreneurship as tools for addressing the country's developmental challenges. He said Nigeria's large population and consumer market offered significant opportunities for young entrepreneurs. He acknowledged challenges such as inadequate electricity and infrastructure but said the market remained attractive.

He challenged young Nigerians to develop homegrown solutions that could compete with foreign businesses seeking opportunities in the country's growing market. The market in Nigeria is huge, he said. And if foreign companies are coming in every day to take advantage of this market, what can you, as youth, do to be able to succeed in this same market? he asked. He encouraged young people to identify problems in their workplaces and communities.

He said they should turn those problems into innovative solutions capable of generating economic value. Every problem we have is an opportunity to have innovation, not just in Nigeria, across Africa, because we have similar problems, he said. He also warned that young people who failed to embrace modern technology and artificial intelligence risked being left behind. He said artificial intelligence could replace workers performing routine tasks.

Youth Urged to Embrace Technology and Innovation

He added that it could also improve productivity and business operations for those willing to adapt. He urged young Nigerians to take advantage of free online learning resources, particularly YouTube. He said such resources could help them acquire skills in marketing, software development, management and other professional fields. Also speaking, a mentor at the programme, Dr Ayodele Aderinwale, called on young Nigerians to strengthen their participation in governance.

He said they should do so through evidence-based advocacy, institutional development and sustained engagement with political and civic structures. Aderinwale said young people seeking to influence government policies must move beyond complaints and demonstrations. He said they should develop credible proposals backed by facts and data. He said understanding government budgets and having reliable information about public service delivery were essential for effective civic engagement.

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He advised young advocates seeking to influence state budgets to study allocations. He said they should examine capital expenditure and personnel costs. He also said they should study the differences between approved budgets and actual releases. If you want to influence a state budget, go and read the state budget, he said.

Know what share goes to capital spending, what share goes to salaries, how much was approved last year and how much was actually released, he added. He also urged youths interested in education policy to familiarise themselves with conditions in public schools. He listed teachers' salaries, infrastructure and access to basic facilities as key areas to understand. If you want to influence education policy, know what a teacher earns, he said.

He also said they should know how many schools in their local government have no functioning toilet and how many lack basic facilities. According to him, young people must support their demands with verifiable facts, relevant data and practical alternatives. He said they should not rely solely on emotional appeals. Have facts, have data, he said.

Evidence-Based Advocacy for Policy Influence

I say this as someone who has sat on both sides of the table. When a young person walks into a meeting with a complaint, officials listen very politely, he stated. But when a young person walks in with data, a costed alternative and a constituency behind it, officials start negotiation, he added. He identified several platforms through which young people could participate in governance.

He listed political parties, professional associations, trade unions, cooperatives, religious organisations, chambers of commerce, alumni networks and companies. He urged youths to become active members of established institutions. He said they should not limit their political participation to election campaigns and rallies. Join a political party, attend ward meetings, not only rallies, he advised.

Join your residents' association, join your professional body, join your trade association, he said. He further stressed that organisational management skills were essential for building sustainable institutions. He listed conducting meetings, keeping minutes, accounting for funds and ensuring smooth leadership transitions as key skills.