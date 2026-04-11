Obasanjo's Tinubu Embrace: Statesmanship or Political Deceit?

An analysis of former President Olusegun Obasanjo's public display of support for President Bola Tinubu, exploring the motivations behind his actions and the implications for Nigerian politics.

The political landscape is witnessing unexpected shifts, challenging established norms. One such instance is the public display of support by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for President Bola Tinubu . This apparent reconciliation, marked by Obasanjo's appearance in an outfit featuring Tinubu's insignia, has sparked intense debate.

The event, the commissioning of Gateway International Airport in Ogun State, saw Obasanjo wearing the same 'aso-ebi' as other dignitaries, making him the center of attention despite the presence of prominent figures like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and leading politicians. Obasanjo's public display of camaraderie with Tinubu, including respectful greetings, has raised questions about his motivations, especially given his past criticisms of the president and his administration. This sudden shift prompts scrutiny of his actions and intentions. The situation has caused consternation for some Nigerians. \Obasanjo's history of criticizing Tinubu, even attempting to thwart his path to the presidency, adds another layer to this situation. His past pronouncements have consistently portrayed Tinubu's administration negatively. He has never acknowledged any merit in the current administration, therefore his embrace of Tinubu at the airport has raised a lot of suspicion. The public now wonders about what transpired to change his stance. This prompts many people to query the true motivations behind Obasanjo's actions. Given Obasanjo's known criticisms, the shift in his public demeanor, particularly his praise of Tinubu at the airport ceremony, has created a sense of bewilderment. His past actions and words, coupled with his reputation for political maneuvering, cast a shadow of doubt over his sincerity. A lot of questions are beginning to surface with people seeking explanations for Obasanjo's behaviour. \Given the context of Obasanjo's political history, his actions are viewed through a lens of skepticism. His past, including controversial electoral practices, and his known tendency to criticize administrations other than his own, contribute to the debate. This includes his perceived self-importance in national affairs. The writer criticizes the hypocrisy that often undermines leadership. Obasanjo’s consistent pattern of criticizing other administrations while seemingly placing himself above reproach is scrutinized. His actions during his time in office, including controversial electoral decisions, are highlighted. His past interactions with Tinubu, including attempts to undermine his political ambitions, are also brought into focus. The writer questions whether Obasanjo is acting out of genuine statesmanship or engaging in political deceit. The crux of the matter revolves around a reassessment of Obasanjo’s character with the public and political analysts seeking to understand his true intentions. This event serves as a reminder of the complexities of Nigerian politics





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Olusegun Obasanjo Bola Tinubu Nigerian Politics Political Hypocrisy Statesmanship

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