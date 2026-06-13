Obasanjo Reveals Abdulsalami's Efforts to Free Abiola Before His Death

At a book presentation honoring former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar's 84th birthday, former President Olusegun Obasanjo disclosed that Abubakar was actively working to secure the release of MKO Abiola before his sudden death in detention. The event, attended by President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries, celebrated Abubakar's legacy as a statesman who stabilized Nigeria after General Abacha's death and facilitated the country's return to democracy.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed that former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar was actively working to secure the release of Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, before Abiola's death in detention.

This disclosure was made during a public presentation of three books honoring Abubakar on his 84th birthday, an event held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja and attended by President Bola Tinubu as Special Guest of Honour. Obasanjo shared details of private conversations with Abubakar, recounting that he was kept informed about efforts to free Abiola and that he received a phone call from Abubakar saying 'our man is dead' upon learning of Abiola's passing.

He praised Abubakar as a great military leader, officer and gentleman, patriot, nationalist, and peacemaker, highlighting his role in stabilizing Nigeria after General Sani Abacha's death in June 1998 and quickly moving to address the political crisis created by Abiola's detention. According to Obasanjo, Abubakar sagaciously managed the confusion following Abacha's death, released political prisoners including himself, and oversaw a swift transition to democratic governance.

Also speaking at the event, former President Goodluck Jonathan described Abubakar as a remarkable statesman dedicated to national service and humanity, commending his uncommon courage and selflessness in promoting peace and his resistance to any pressure to extend his tenure. Jonathan emphasized that Abubakar's legacy is measured by achievements rather than time in office.

Former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator Anyim Pius Anyim introduced the Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre, with President Tinubu directing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to allocate land along Airport Road in Abuja and the Federal Government committing to fund its construction. The programme, chaired by former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, featured a keynote address by former South African President Thabo Mbeki on 'Democratic Transition and Peace Building in Africa: The Place of General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar.

' The three books launched were 'Call of Duty: An Autobiography of Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar' with a foreword by General Ibrahim Babangida, 'Nigeria's Grand Patriot: Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar,' and 'Mediating for Peace in Africa: A Festschrift in Honour of Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar' reviewed by Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Abubakar became Nigeria's 11th Head of State after Abacha's death on June 8, 1998, following an election by the Provisional Ruling Council over Lieutenant-General Ishaya Bamaiyi. Abiola, detained since 1994 after declaring himself president based on his annulled June 12, 1993 election victory, died in custody on July 7, 1998. Abubakar oversaw the transition program that handed power to President Olusegun Obasanjo on May 29, 1999.

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