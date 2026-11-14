Obasanjo, Rasheed, Luthra Honored at Skyline University Convocation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Prof Abubakar Rasheed received honorary doctorates from Skyline University. The ceremony featured new academic programs and scholarship announcements.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former National Universities Commission Executive Secretary Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, and Indian philanthropist Mrs. Vandana Luthra were awarded honorary doctorate degrees at Skyline University. The trio received these prestigious honors during the institution's fifth convocation ceremony. This event marked a significant milestone for the university established in 2018. It was the first time the institution awarded doctoral degrees to its scholars.

Obasanjo Calls for Youth Disruption

Obasanjo urged Nigerian youths to reject campaigns of division, discrimination, segregation, and marginalisation. He stated that young people must take responsibility for shaping the country's future. The former president challenged the youth to be positively disruptive in pushing for necessary changes. He warned that their education would be wasted if they failed to contribute to national development. Obasanjo cited former political leaders, including Aminu Kano and Anthony Enahoro. He also named General Murtala Mohammed and himself as examples of young officers who spearheaded change.

Also read University of Ibadan Graduates Adeoye and Hammed Top Convocation with 3.97 CGPA

The former president emphasized that young people must bring about change to avoid frustration. He noted that without change, life gains nothing and education becomes useless. Obasanjo urged citizens to recognize common aspirations for security, peace, and employment. He advised them to avoid being divided along ethnic, religious, or regional lines. His speech highlighted the critical role of unity in national progress. He referenced historical figures who championed change during pre-independence and post-independence eras.

NUC Approves New Academic Programs

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajith Kumar announced the National Universities Commission approval of three new academic programs. The approved programs include B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, B.Sc. Public Health, and B.Sc. Islamic Economics and Finance. Prof. Kumar noted that Skyline University is the first in the North-West to receive approval for the B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence program. This development positions the university as a leader in emerging technological education. The addition of these programs reflects the institution's commitment to modern academic standards.

Advertisement

The university also announced that it will offer 50 per cent postgraduate scholarships. These scholarships are reserved for the best-performing graduating students. This initiative aims to support high-achieving scholars in their further education. Prof. Kumar's announcement underscored the institution's dedication to academic excellence. The new programs and scholarships represent significant expansions in the university's academic portfolio. They provide new opportunities for students in Nigeria and beyond.

Convocation Statistics and Scholar Milestones

The convocation ceremony marked the graduation of 237 students from the institution. The graduands included 183 bachelor's degree holders, 41 higher degree recipients, and 13 doctoral graduates. Among the scholars, 30 obtained first-class honours, while 89 graduated with second-class upper division. Additionally, 64 students obtained second-class lower division. The graduation of 13 scholars from the School of Postgraduate Studies was a notable highlight. It signified a major step in the university's institutional development since its founding in 2018.

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed described the honorary doctorate as an affirmation of service. He stated that the award brings a renewed obligation to contribute to society. Rasheed commended the university's academic standards and achievements. He noted that the graduation of the first 13 doctoral scholars marked a significant milestone. His remarks validated the hard work of the graduating students. The ceremony celebrated both academic achievements and the contributions of honored guests.

Political Leaders Advocate for Human Capital

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi called for greater investment in human capital. He described education as the foundation of national development. Obi urged the government to support young entrepreneurs to address unemployment. He argued that investment in small businesses could create millions of jobs. His comments highlighted the economic potential of supporting youth entrepreneurship. Obi's speech emphasized the link between education and economic growth.

Advertisement

Former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso also congratulated the university. He pledged continued support for private and public universities in Kano and across the country. Kwankwaso's commitment reflects broader political support for educational institutions. His presence added significant weight to the convocation ceremony. The event brought together political figures, academic leaders, and students. It served as a platform for discussing national development through education.

Future Implications for Nigerian Education

The honorary doctorates awarded to Obasanjo, Rasheed, and Luthra highlight the intersection of politics, education, and philanthropy. These honors recognize their contributions to societal development and education. The ceremony showcased Skyline University's growing influence in the academic sector. The introduction of new programs and scholarships sets a precedent for other institutions. It demonstrates the importance of adapting to global educational trends. The event also reinforced the role of universities in shaping national leadership.

The attendance of prominent political figures underscored the importance of education in Nigeria. Their speeches focused on unity, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence. These themes are critical for the country's future development. The convocation served as a reminder of the responsibilities of educated citizens. It encouraged graduates to contribute positively to society. The event marked a significant moment in the history of Skyline University. It set the stage for future academic and societal achievements.