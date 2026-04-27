Obasanjo: Nigeria Couldn't Have Won Civil War Without Niger's Help, Criticizes Current Policy

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo reveals Nigeria received vital supplies from Niger during the civil war and criticizes the current government's response to the coup in Niger, including cutting off electricity, arguing it diminishes Nigeria's influence in Africa.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has delivered a pointed critique of Nigeria 's current foreign policy , particularly its response to the recent coup in Niger Republic . Speaking on News Central’s ‘Soni Irabor Live,’ Obasanjo asserted that Nigeria ’s victory in its own civil war , a defining moment in the nation’s history spanning from July 6, 1967, to January 15, 1970, was significantly aided by the support of Niger Republic .

He detailed how Nigeria relied on Nigerien territory for the crucial supply of provisions to its troops during the conflict, highlighting a historical debt of gratitude that he believes has been disregarded in the present situation. Obasanjo expressed deep concern over the Nigerian government’s decision to cut off electricity supply to Niger following the July 26th ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, a move he deemed short-sighted and detrimental to Nigeria’s regional influence.

He specifically pointed to the Kainji Dam, a vital infrastructure project where Niger Republic’s cooperation was essential, and Nigeria’s prior commitment to provide Niger with necessary electricity. Obasanjo’s remarks extended beyond the immediate crisis in Niger, encompassing a broader lament about Nigeria’s diminishing role on the African continent.

He contrasted the current approach with Nigeria’s past leadership in supporting liberation movements across Africa, citing substantial financial and political aid provided to Angola during its struggle for independence in the 1970s – a contribution that included a $20 million grant. He also referenced Nigeria’s support for South Africa in its fight against apartheid and colonialism. The former President questioned the effectiveness of Nigeria’s current diplomatic efforts, asking pointedly what influence Nigeria currently wields in regional or continental affairs.

He expressed dismay at the perceived mismanagement of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), an organization he noted took decades to build, and which he believes is now being undermined by recent actions. Obasanjo emphasized the strong ties between the people of Nigeria and Niger, stating that at least 30% of Niger’s population has positive connections to Nigeria, making a punitive approach counterproductive.

He underscored the strategic importance of Niger Republic to the functionality of the Kainji Dam, explaining that any future dam construction by Niger could render Kainji ineffective, reinforcing the need for a cooperative relationship. Throughout his commentary, Obasanjo consistently framed the situation as a loss of strategic foresight and a weakening of Nigeria’s standing in Africa.

He argued that the immediate reaction of border closures and electricity cuts was not only unhelpful but also demonstrated a lack of understanding of the historical and practical realities of the relationship between the two countries. He served as Nigeria’s military head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as a democratically elected President from 1999 to 2007, giving his critique significant weight and historical context.

Obasanjo’s statements serve as a powerful call for a reassessment of Nigeria’s foreign policy, urging a return to a more nuanced and proactive approach that prioritizes diplomacy, regional cooperation, and the long-term interests of both Nigeria and its neighbors. He implied that a reactive and punitive stance, such as the electricity cut, ignores the complex interdependence and shared history that should inform Nigeria’s engagement with Niger Republic and the wider West African region.

The former president’s words are a stark reminder of Nigeria’s past leadership role and a plea for a renewed commitment to constructive engagement on the continent





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olusegun Obasanjo Niger Republic Nigeria Civil War ECOWAS Kainji Dam Mohamed Bazoum Coup Foreign Policy African Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niger State IRS to Enhance Tax Reforms with Automation and EnforcementThe Niger State Internal Revenue Service NGSIRS plans to improve tax collection through statewide awareness, full automation, and stricter enforcement to combat extortion and boost compliance. The agency received an award for its alignment with national tax policies and efforts to improve the business environment.

Read more »

Nigeria: Malaria & Malnutrition Crisis Affecting Children in Northern NigeriaReport details the interconnected challenges of malaria and malnutrition among children in northern Nigeria, highlighting high admission rates to therapeutic feeding centres and the dangers of misdiagnosis. Also includes various other news items on oil disputes, school closures, political matters and religious commentary.

Read more »

Obasanjo Doubts Nigeria’s State-Owned Refineries’ RevivalFormer President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed skepticism about the future of Nigeria’s state-owned refineries, stating they may never function effectively despite ongoing revival efforts. Speaking on Sony Irabor Live, he emphasized the failure of government-run projects and advocated for public-private partnerships, citing the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) as a success model. Obasanjo revealed past attempts to involve Shell in managing the refineries were rejected, reinforcing his stance that government control hinders efficiency.

Read more »

Obasanjo Criticizes Tinubu Administration on Insecurity and Lawmaker SalariesFormer Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has publicly criticized President Bola Tinubu's administration for its handling of the ongoing insecurity crisis and questioned the constitutional basis for lawmakers setting their own salaries. He stated a government's primary duty is to protect citizens and that the National Assembly lacks the authority to determine its own remuneration.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Intensifies Crackdown on Oil Theft in Niger Delta, Recovers Millions in Stolen ProductsTroops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have significantly increased operations against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, resulting in the arrest of nine suspects, the shutdown of illegal refining sites, and the recovery of over 156,000 litres of stolen petroleum products valued at over N250 million. Operations spanned Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states.

Read more »

Obasanjo: Without Niger Republic, it would have been difficult for Nigeria to win civil warFormer President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria would not have won the civil war if not for the support of neighbouring country, Niger Republic.

Read more »