Obasanjo Denies Third Term Ambition, Jonathan Warns of Democratic Threats in Africa

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo denies seeking a third term, emphasizing his commitment to democracy. Goodluck Jonathan highlights electoral manipulation as a major threat to African democracies. Dialogue focuses on improving democratic practices and addressing challenges.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has strongly refuted any claims of pursuing a third term in office during his presidency. Speaking at the Democracy Dialogue hosted by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Accra, Ghana, Obasanjo addressed the persistent allegations, emphasizing his commitment to democratic principles. He unequivocally stated that no Nigerian, whether living or deceased, could truthfully assert that he had ever sought support for a third-term agenda.

Obasanjo dismissed the notion, highlighting his achievements during his tenure, particularly the arduous task of securing debt relief for Nigeria. He argued that attaining debt relief, a significantly complex undertaking, proved his capabilities and demonstrated his resolve. He further asserted that if he had genuinely desired a third term, he possessed the means and knowledge to achieve it. Furthermore, Obasanjo cautioned against leaders overstaying their welcome in power, labeling the belief in one's indispensability as a transgression against divine principles. He underscored the importance of respecting term limits and upholding the sanctity of democratic processes, reinforcing the need for peaceful transitions of power. Obasanjo's stance serves as a reminder of the significance of upholding democratic values and adhering to constitutional norms in governance, especially in the context of African politics.\Former President Goodluck Jonathan, also a key participant in the Democracy Dialogue, echoed the sentiments regarding the fragility of democracy in Africa. He articulated that the continent's democratic systems were presently facing considerable strain and a potential risk of collapse unless stakeholders collaborate to reform and revitalize them. Jonathan identified electoral manipulation as one of the most significant threats to democratic stability in Africa. He cautioned that unless concerted efforts were made to address and rectify electoral malpractices, the entire system might be jeopardized. Jonathan stressed that African nations must critically evaluate and adapt their democratic models to better suit their specific contexts and the aspirations of their people. He pointed out that flawed electoral processes often allowed leaders to remain in power, even when they lacked the support of the electorate. Jonathan highlighted the fundamental needs of the people, including the right to freedom, fair representation, quality education, security, access to healthcare, employment opportunities, and dignity. He noted that when leaders failed to meet these fundamental needs, it led to disillusionment and a loss of faith in the democratic process. Jonathan's observations reflect the crucial importance of free, fair, and transparent elections and the pivotal role they play in maintaining the legitimacy and efficacy of democratic governance in Africa.\The Democracy Dialogue, an event dedicated to fostering discussion and promoting democratic principles in Africa, saw the participation of other prominent figures. Among the attendees were Omar Touray, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, and Matthew Hassan Kukah, the bishop of Sokoto diocese, alongside other influential voices. The discussions revolved around various critical aspects of democracy, underscoring the necessity for African nations to move beyond mere elections and prioritize accountability, service, and discipline in governance. Speakers emphasized the need for leaders to be accountable to the people they serve and to act in a transparent manner, ensuring that government actions are subject to public scrutiny and review. They highlighted the importance of public service and the dedication of leaders to the welfare of their citizens, pointing out that the ability of governments to deliver essential services is crucial for maintaining public trust and support. Furthermore, the speakers underscored the significance of discipline in all aspects of governance, stressing the need for leaders to adhere to established laws and ethical standards, and to ensure that the actions of government are consistent with the principles of fairness and justice. The overall message emanating from the dialogue underscored the imperative for African nations to prioritize democratic governance in a manner that promotes accountability, good governance and improves the lives of their citizens





