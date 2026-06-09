Obafemi Martins Tipped for Serie A Success in Nigeria-Italy Talent Exchange

Striker Obafemi Martins has praised the skills of Nigerian players who participated in the maiden Italian Consulate General U-20 Cup in Lagos, expressing confidence that they can compete in Serie A. The tournament, which ran from June 2-7, was organised by the Italian Consulate General in Lagos as a platform for youth talent identification and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Italy.

striker Obafemi Martins has tipped outstanding players from the maiden Italian Consulate General U-20 Cup in Lagos for careers in Serie A , promising to use his connections to link the best talents with top clubs across Europe.

Martins, who scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for Nigeria and featured at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa during a career that took him to Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Birmingham City and clubs across the United States, Spain, Germany, Russia and China, served as an ambassador for the tournament alongside fellow former Super Eagles midfielder Christian Obodo. The six-day competition, which ran from June 2-7 at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Onikan, Lagos, was organised by the Italian Consulate General in Lagos as a platform for youth talent identification and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Italy.

Eight teams participated, including Okaka FC, Plateau United, Bendel Insurance and 36 Lions FC. Tournament organiser Emmanuel Omijeh said the response exceeded expectations in terms of the quality of players identified, revealing that the process of narrowing down the final group of prospects for a trip to Italy was already proving difficult.

Leicester eye Okonkwo Obodo, who was plucked from the Nigerian league with Plateau United before going on to have a distinguished Serie A career with Perugia, Fiorentina and Udinese, said the standard of play in the final impressed everyone present and that he had already communicated his assessments to the clubs who sent him. Tournament technical director Ken Enofe said the players surpassed what he had anticipated, given the level of competition.

Tournament chairman Kofo Williams also praised the quality on display while noting that further development remained necessary. The competition’s winning team and a selection of the standout players from all participating clubs will travel to Italy for a tour, during which they will undergo trials with the aim of securing professional contracts. Martins had earlier stated that the initiative would go beyond rewarding just the winning side, with outstanding individuals from all teams also in line for European opportunities.

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