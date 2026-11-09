Obafemi Hamzat Unveils Lagos Vision At Governorship Debate

Lagos APC candidate Obafemi Hamzat details his healthcare, housing, and transport plans during the Nigeria Debate Consortium forum.

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has articulated a comprehensive development agenda for the state during the recent Lagos Governorship Debate. The All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate used the platform to outline specific policy measures aimed at improving the daily lives of residents across the metropolis.

Core Health And Housing Policies

Obafemi Hamzat identified healthcare expansion as a primary pillar of his administration's strategy. He pledged to significantly scale up the state's health insurance scheme, known as Ilera Eko, from its current base of 1.4 million enrollees. The candidate projected that this initiative would eventually cover one in every three Lagos residents.

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In addition to insurance expansion, Hamzat committed to the completion of the Massey Children's Hospital in Ojo and the Somolu General Hospital. He further promised to enhance capacity across all nine general hospitals in the state while ensuring that more primary healthcare centres operate around the clock.

The Deputy Governor also addressed the housing deficit by proposing a more accessible mortgage system. He stated that this new framework would allow families to spread payments over several years, thereby facilitating homeownership beyond the completion of ongoing housing estates.

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Transport Infrastructure And Governance Pillars

On the subject of infrastructure, Obafemi Hamzat vowed to sustain and expand the state's rail development projects. His plan includes extending the Blue Line to Okokomaiko and connecting the Red Line to the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts at the National Theatre.

These transportation proposals are designed to ease mobility challenges and improve access to essential services for citizens. Hamzat emphasized that these projects are integral to the broader goal of creating a more connected and efficient urban environment for Lagosians.

The candidate also introduced seven pillars of his proposed development agenda, officially tagged The Lagos PROMISE. This framework includes People First, Renewal, Opportunity, Machinery of Government, Inclusion, Security and Resilience, and Everyday Dignity as key governance priorities.

Stakeholder Engagement And Next Steps

Obafemi Hamzat participated in the Lagos Governorship Debate on Sunday, an event organized by the Nigeria Debate Consortium. This coalition includes major media entities such as The PUNCH, Channels Television, TVC News, TheCable, and Vanguard.

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During the debate, the APC candidate stressed that leadership requires a deep understanding of the people's needs. He asserted that his plans are specifically crafted to respond to these identified needs and improve the quality of life for the populace.

Hamzat concluded his address by reaffirming his commitment to listening to Lagosians. He stated that his administration aims to build on existing progress and deliver a future that works for all residents, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status.

The detailed policies outlined by the Deputy Governor provide a clear roadmap for his potential administration. These measures cover critical sectors including health, housing, and transport, addressing the fundamental needs of the state's growing population.