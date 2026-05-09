Obafemi Hamzat cleared for APC governorship screening in Abuja

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has taken a step forward in his ambition to succeed his boss, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He was cleared to participate in the proposed primary by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Screening Committee in Abuja.

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat cleared for APC Governorship Screening The Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has been cleared to participate in the proposed primary by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Screening Committee in Abuja.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction with the screening exercise, which he described as thorough, transparent, and in line with the democratic ideals of the party. Hamzat submitted all required documents, and the committee carefully reviewed and sought clarifications on certain areas relating to his public service record and professional experience. The deputy governor reaffirmed his commitment to the continued growth, development, and prosperity of Lagos State.

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Obafemi Hamzat APC Gubernatorial Screening Committee Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu All Progressives Congress Democratic Ideals Credentials Public Service Record Professional Experience Clarification Democratic Process

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