Obafemi Awolowo University Students to Boycott Lectures Over Transport System Changes

Students at Obafemi Awolowo University are planning a 72-hour lecture boycott to protest changes to the campus transport system. The action, scheduled for April 14-16, 2026, follows student complaints about delays, overcrowding, and limited coverage of key routes after the introduction of new buses and tricycles.

Academic life at Obafemi Awolowo University is poised for disruption due to a planned lecture boycott orchestrated by students protesting recent alterations to the institution's transport system . The student-led action, slated for a 72-hour duration commencing Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and concluding on Thursday, April 16, 2026, is the culmination of mounting discontent stemming from mobility challenges on campus.

This decision was solidified following a series of meetings between student leaders and university stakeholders, with the Students’ Union Government confirming the boycott after thorough deliberations during a congress held on April 9. The union's leadership, in a unified statement co-signed by union president Adelani David and secretary-general Habeeb Oke, issued a directive to all students mandating withdrawal from all lectures during the designated protest period. The statement unequivocally outlined the intention: “The union shall embark on a total 72-hour lecture boycott starting from Tuesday, 14th April 2026, to Thursday, 16th April 2026. All academic activities are to be boycotted throughout this period,” clarifying the scope and duration of the planned action, ensuring maximum student participation and impact. The central issue driving the protest revolves around the university’s transport restructuring initiative, which was implemented following the donation of buses and tricycles intended to enhance mobility within the campus boundaries. This initiative, enthusiastically supported by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, precipitated a policy change, effectively limiting intra-campus transport services to the newly introduced vehicles. However, students quickly reported a series of operational setbacks directly linked to the transition. These issues include significant delays in commute times, severe overcrowding on available transport, and limited coverage across essential campus routes. Student union representatives have repeatedly stated that the existing arrangement has drastically diminished commuting efficiency, particularly during the peak academic hours when student demand for transport is at its highest. The union's observations highlight the prevailing frustrations, noting: “The transportation system as presently operated has led to long queues, insufficient vehicles, and extended waiting times,” reflecting the detrimental impact on student schedules and academic pursuits. Students residing off-campus have also been identified as particularly vulnerable to the changes, facing increasing challenges due to reduced alternative transport options and escalating costs associated with them. The exclusion of former commercial transport operators also sparked widespread concerns, as these operators had previously played a significant role in supplementing and effectively managing the campus mobility, thereby offering a more inclusive, robust, and accessible public transport network. Despite ongoing engagements with university management aimed at resolving the transport-related issues, students maintain that proposed improvements have yet to be implemented. University authorities have consistently characterized the situation as a temporary adjustment phase, implying a need for patience and tolerance until the system stabilizes. However, the students express growing scepticism regarding the timeframe and effectiveness of this purported temporary phase. Moreover, the students have publicly disclosed assurances from the institution's management promising the eventual introduction of additional buses. The aim is to alleviate the mounting pressure placed on the existing transport infrastructure. The Students' Union has articulated a clear set of demands to address the prevailing transport crisis. Key demands include the immediate deployment of more vehicles to bolster the existing fleet, the reinstatement of pre-existing transport alternatives to augment the limited options, and the implementation of broader, more inclusive consultation processes with students on any future transport-related policies. The union has made it clear that it will assess the impact of the boycott upon its conclusion. The students warned that further measures, including a larger-scale mass protest, would be considered if the underlying concerns surrounding the transport system remained unresolved. The students' resolve underscores their determination to secure improved transport services that effectively meet the needs of the student body and promote a more efficient, equitable, and sustainable campus environment





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Obafemi Awolowo University Lecture Boycott Transport System Student Protest University

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