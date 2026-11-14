Obafemi Awolowo Foundation Opens 2026 Leadership Awards Nominations

The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation invites global nominations for the 2026 Prize and Sectoral Awards. Key deadlines and categories for ethical leadership are outlined for public and professional bodies.

The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation has officially opened nominations for the 2026 editions of two prestigious honors: the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership and the newly introduced Obafemi Awolowo Sectoral Leadership Awards. The foundation is inviting institutions, professional bodies, and members of the public from Nigeria, across Africa, and the international community to submit nominations for individuals whose leadership has transformed lives through integrity, vision, courage, and commitment to the common good.

Submission Deadlines and Award Mechanics

Nominations for the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership will be received from August 1 to October 31, 2026. Entries for the new Sectoral Leadership Awards will close earlier, on September 30, 2026. The foundation stated that these sectoral awards complement the longstanding prize and were established to preserve and promote the enduring leadership ideals of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of Africa's foremost nationalist leaders and an internationally respected advocate of progressive governance.

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Criteria for Ethical and Visionary Leadership

The biennial Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership honors individuals whose public or private leadership reflects the values that defined Awolowo's remarkable public life. Nominees are expected to have demonstrated exceptional leadership in public service, business, civil society, or other fields. They must show verifiable records of integrity, accountability, discipline, respect for the rule of law, and measurable impact on society.

The foundation emphasized that particular consideration will be given to nominees whose work has significantly advanced education, healthcare, economic development, social justice, poverty reduction, and other initiatives that improve public welfare. The organization added that qualified women are especially encouraged to be nominated in recognition of the importance of inclusive leadership in national development.

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New Sectoral Categories and Global Eligibility

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Sectoral Leadership Awards seek to recognize men and women whose exemplary leadership has produced transformative and lasting impact in critical sectors of society. Nominations are invited in four specific categories: Leadership in Public Service; Leadership in Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility; Leadership in Educational Transformation; and Leadership in People-Centred Advocacy and Support for the Underprivileged.

Nominees for the sectoral awards may come from Nigeria, elsewhere in Africa, or any part of the world, provided they have demonstrated sustained, values-driven leadership and achieved measurable, transformative impact in their respective fields. Leadership will be assessed on the basis of integrity and strength of character, vision and courageous leadership, competence and innovation, demonstrable impact, institution-building and sustainability, commitment to justice, equity, and the common good, as well as inspirational influence and sustained service.

Nomination Process and Ceremony Schedule

Nominations may be submitted by professional bodies and learned societies, universities and research institutions, civil society organizations, traditional institutions, corporate and public institutions, previous recipients of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership, as well as other individuals and organizations. The foundation declared that self-nominations will not be accepted, while every nomination must be accompanied by supporting documentation demonstrating the nominee's leadership achievements and impact.

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Sectoral Leadership Awards will be conferred once every two years, with not more than one recipient in each category. Where no nominee attains the exceptionally high standard required, no award will be presented in that category. Recipients will receive a specially designed plaque or medal and a Certificate of Conferment. Established following the foundation's landmark dialogue on Transformational Leadership and Good Governance in 2011, the prize has become one of Nigeria's most respected honors.

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The recipient of the 2026 Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership will be announced in December 2026 and formally honored on March 6, 2027, the birth anniversary of Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ. This date marks a significant moment for recognizing exemplary leadership rooted in service, integrity, and enduring public impact, reflecting the foundation's mission to promote a culture of ethical, visionary, and people-centered leadership during complex governance challenges.